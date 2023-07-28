Pearl Izumi knocks 30% off cycling shorts and shoes in summer sale
Deep discounts on gear for road, mountain, and gravel riders
Pearl Izumi has knocked 30% off cycling shorts (including bib shorts) and footwear for a limited time. Whether road, mountain, or gravel biking is your thing, there are deep discounts to be had.
We've rounded up a selection of the best deals for gravel riders below, or you can check out the full sale yourself. Offers run until August 8.
Men's Expedition Bib Shorts:
$130 $91 at Pearl Izumi
Save $39 These shorts are made for all-terrain adventures, with a sleek fit and lightweight laser-cut straps that you won't even feel, and silicone-printed grippers to keep the legs securely in place.
Women's Expedition Bib Shorts:
$130 $91 at Pearl Izumi
Save $39 The women's version of the Expedition Bib Shorts have all the same features as the men's, with a women's specific drop-tail design for easier nature breaks, and anatomically designed multi-density chamois.
Men's Attack Air Shorts:
$130 $91 at Pearl Izumi
Save $39 Made for hot-weather riding and pushing yourself to the limit, these shorts are made from a lightweight, breathable four-way stretch fabric with silicone-printed grippers and a redesigned waistband with elastic-free front panel for comfort.
Women's Attack Air Shorts:
$130 $91 at Pearl Izumi
Save $39 All the same features as the men's Attack Air shorts, with a women's specific chamois and waistband with cross-over front panel for a more comfortable riding position.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
Most Popular
By Cat Ellis