Pearl Izumi knocks 30% off cycling shorts and shoes in summer sale

Pearl Izumi has knocked 30% off cycling shorts (including bib shorts) and footwear for a limited time. Whether road, mountain, or gravel biking is your thing, there are deep discounts to be had.

We've rounded up a selection of the best deals for gravel riders below, or you can check out the full sale yourself. Offers run until August 8.

Men's Expedition Bib Shorts: $130 $91 at Pearl Izumi

Save $39 These shorts are made for all-terrain adventures, with a sleek fit and lightweight laser-cut straps that you won't even feel, and silicone-printed grippers to keep the legs securely in place.

Women's Expedition Bib Shorts: $130 $91 at Pearl Izumi

Save $39 The women's version of the Expedition Bib Shorts have all the same features as the men's, with a women's specific drop-tail design for easier nature breaks, and anatomically designed multi-density chamois.

Men's Attack Air Shorts: $130 $91 at Pearl Izumi

Save $39 Made for hot-weather riding and pushing yourself to the limit, these shorts are made from a lightweight, breathable four-way stretch fabric with silicone-printed grippers and a redesigned waistband with elastic-free front panel for comfort.