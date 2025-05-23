Barefoot bonanza: Thinking about switching to zero drop shoes? We've hand-picked the best deals for you in the Xero Shoes Memorial Day weekend sale

We love Xero Shoes, so we were excited to see that the brand is currently offering 25% off in it's Memorial Day weekend sale. But we know scrolling through pages of offers can be overwhelming, so we've done the browsing for you.

Xero Shoes specializes in minimalist hiking shoes, water shoes, boots and sandles. A barefoot-specialist brand, Xero Shoes' footwear typically has a smaller drop than most, while they also feature a wide toe box to allow toes to spread, flexible outsoles for trail feel and no unnecessary cushioning.

This sale represents the ideal time to get hold of the Xero Scrambler Low EV, which we said was a "genuine all-terrain shoe that provides a laid-back, barefoot ride". In short, a a highly-rated barefoot trail running shoe for those who enjoy loads of trail feel.

Until Monday, May 26, you'll be able to purchase any full-priced footwear with a whopping 25% off. Better still, you'll be able to enjoy free shipping. The discount will be automatically applied when you add applicable products to your cart. The discount is available on both Xero Shoes' US site and its UK site.

There's a wide range of trail shoes, sandals, water shoes and hiking boots in the sale. See below for our top picks for your summer of adventure.

Our top picks

Xero Shoes Scrambler Low EV – High Performance Trail Runner: $149.99 $112.99 at Xero Shoes

Save $37 Comfortable and extremely capable, the Scrambler is a zero-drop, barefoot running shoe that's well-suited to all terrain types. Its outsole was created in collaboration with Michelin and grips beautifully. With its wide toe box and removable insole, this is a versatile trail shoe that won't let you down.

Z-Trail EV - Trail Hiking, Running and Recovery Sandal: $79.99 $59.99 at Xero Shoes

Save $20 Providing lightweight protection for the trails, the Z-Trail EV provides comfort and traction in equal measure. The 11mm FeelLite sole with TrailFoam middle layer enables the foot to flex and feel the terrain beneath. Better still, it's made from sustainable, vegan-friendly materials, with nylon sourced from recycled water bottles.

Xero Shoes Genesis – Fashion-Forward Rope-Style Sandal: $44.99 $33.74 at Xero Shoes

Save $11.25 This classic minimalist sandal is one of Xero Shoes' most iconic products and its first. It embodies much of what the brand stand for: natural movement, simplicity and allowing your feet to do what they're meant to. For a comfortable and stylish sandal, you can't go wrong.

Xero Shoes Aqua X Sport – Men: $129.99 $97.49 at Xero Shoes

Save $32.50 With a fast-drying, open mesh upper that sheds water with ease, the Aqua X Sport is a great water shoe that's ultra-packable too. It's ideal for activities like paddle boarding and mud runs. It features dual chevron lugs to provide traction on both dry and wet terrain.

Xero Shoes Scrambler Trail Mid WP – Women: $159.99 $119.99 at Xero Shoes

Save $40 Featuring the waterproof XeroTex membrane to keep your feet dry, the Scrambler Trail boot offers grip, stability and protection on technical hiking terrain. The rugged outsole boasts large lugs for ironclad traction and, as usual, the shoes feature a zero-drop.

Not in the US or UK? You can find the best deals on elsewhere on Xero shoes here.