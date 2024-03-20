Polar launches new Grit X2 Pro watch, with AMOLED screen and flashlight

Polar has released a new adventure watch that's tough, good looking, and sounds like a great match for multi-day camping and hiking adventures. The Polar Grit X2 Pro has an updated screen, dual-band GPS with a redesigned signal-boosting antenna, and improved biometrics.

The company teased the new Grit X2 Pro on social media earlier this month, calling it "the most badass watch we've ever made".

The new watch is a successor to the Polar Grit X Pro, which was released back in 2021. It was an excellent watch (our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the best outdoor watch that Polar has to offer"), but the X2 Pro kicks things up even higher,

The most obvious difference is that while the original Grit X Pro had a transflective memory-in-pixel display, the Grit X2 Pro has a bright, sharp AMOLED touchscreen instead. The Grit X Pro's screen was perfectly fine, but AMOLED is always my preferred option when it comes to maps and navigation, making everything clearer, brighter, and easier to read at a glance. The new watch's screen is bigger too, measuring an impressive 1.39in diameter.

(Image credit: Polar)

That's important for a GPS watch built for the outdoors. The Grit X2 Pro's dual-band GPS should give improved accuracy in tricky locations like dense tree cover and near cliffs, and the redesigned antenna should help reduce noise. The watch also offers downloadable offline maps. so you can explore in areas without cellular connectivity.

Like the Garmin Enduro (Gen 2) Pro. the Polar Grit X2 has a built-in flashlight that should prove extremely handy in situations like finding your way around your tent at night. It also has the same 32GB internal storage for your maps and data.

Fitness and health tracking is powered by Polar Elixir, which measures cardiovascular activity, autonomous nervous system (ANS) responses, and body temperature, and uses this data to present you with a wealth of information about your health and fitness, plus personalized guidance on training and sleep.

The Polar Grit X2 Pro is available to pre-order now direct from Polar for £649 in Night Black or Stone Gray. Alternatively you can upgrade to the Grit X Pro Titan, with a lightweight titanium case and interchangeable Autumn Leather and Black Silicone bands, for £749.