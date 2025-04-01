A smartwatch with an AMOLED display for under $80? Meet the Amazfit Bip 6

Just when we thought the awesome Amazfit Active 2 was our top contender for best cheap smartwatch of the year, the Chinese brand has dropped an even more affordable watch that, at least on paper, looks like it punches well above it weight.

Retailing for just $79.99 / £79.99, the Amazfit Bip 6 launched yesterday, boasting a 1.97in screen with brilliant 2,000 nit AMOLED display, which is the same used in the considerably pricier Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Unlike the Apple Watch, however, you won't need to charge the Bip 6 daily – the brand says you can expect up to 14 days of battery life, or 32 hours in GPS mode, which is an improvement of four days over the Bip 5.

There are other significant upgrades over the Bip 5 too, such as a new biometric sensor, the BioTracker 6.0, which monitors sleep, heart rate and heart rate variability. Amazfit says it will improve on readiness and recovery suggestions.

The Bip 6 provides support for over 140 sports modes. If your adventures take you out on the trail like ours do, you can take advantage of free offline maps to keep yourself on course without draining your battery, and if you prefer to get in the water, the Bip 6 is 5ATM water-resistant compared to the IP68 water-resistance of the previous model.

This is a true smartwatch, so you can manage it with voice commands, make and receive calls and enjoy all the latest in fitness AI, from training and detailed reports on muscle activation during exercise to a Food Logging feature where you can upload a photo of your meal to instantly assess its nutritional value.

All this for under $80 might have you assuming it's a cheap plastic watch, but the 6 has been built with a sturdier aluminium alloy frame and fiber-reinforced polymer case. We'll be testing the Bip 6 on the trails over the next few weeks and come back to you with our final review soon, but we're thinking this is another contender for the best budget GPS watch of 2025.

The Amazfit Bip 6 is available now in Black, Charcoal, Red and stone for $79.99 / £79.99.