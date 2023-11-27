The best deals in the REI Cyber Monday sale: Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Hoka and more

REI famously doesn't do a Black Friday sale, even closing its physical stores, but it's making up for lost time by going all-out for Cyber Monday with an enormous 24-hour sale. There are huge savings on outdoor essentials from big brands including Patagonia, The North Face, and Arc'teryx, with up to 50% off hundreds of products.

I've rounded up a selection of the best deals for you below, with quick links so you can easily jump straight to the most popular brands. Alternatively, you can browse the full REI Cyber Monday sale yourself.

Some deals will end tonight, while others will continue for a few more days. Any that will last beyond Cyber Monday are labelled on the website.

The best deals

Patagonia Men's Houdini Jacket: $109 $53.83 at REI

Save $55.17 I have a Patagonia Houdini jacket myself and it's incredibly handy, packing down into its own pocket and opening out into a lightweight windbreaker that's perfect for running. This deal applies to the Evening Mauve colorway/

Patagonia Refugio 26L Backpack: $109 $75.93 at REI

Save $33.07 There's a huge discount on this Patagonia backpack, which would be great for hiking, work or school. The deal applies to the fun Joy/Pitch Blue colorway, which is being discontinued.

Arc'teryx Men's Kyanite Lightweight Fleece Jacket: $140 $98.83 at REI

Save $41.17 There's 29% off this soft, breathable fleece jacket for Cyber Monday at REI. It'll keep out the chill without impeding movement thanks to its stretch fabric and snug fit, which also makes it easy to slip a shell or down jacket over the top.

Arc'teryx Men's Gamma Lightweight Hoodie: $220 $154.83 at REI

Save $65.17 A lightweight hoodie that can be worn on its own thanks to its DWR coating, or as a warm midlayer. There's 29% off the orange Phenom colorway in the REI Cyber Monday sale (great for visibility).

Hoka Challenger ATR 6: $140 $107.73 at REI

Save $32.27 These cushioned road-to-trail shoes are now in very limited stock, so you'll need to move fast to grab them before they fly off the virtual shelves. As the name implies, they're made for all terrains, and will take you from your front door to easy trails and back again.

Hoka Stinson ATR 6: $170 $129.73 at REI

Save $40.27 Another road-to-trail shoe, the Stinson can handle slightly tougher terrain thanks to features like a reinforced toe cap and zonal rubber on the outsole for extra grip exactly where you need it. All sizes are still in stock at the time of writing.