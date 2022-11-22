Black Friday hiking deals 2022: all today's best offers

This year's Black Friday hiking deals have arrived, and we're rounding up the best offers from around the web so you don't have to spend precious time hunting for the lowest prices. It's the perfect opportunity to replace some of your worn-out gear, or upgrade to something better for much less than the list price.

Whether you want a new waterproof jacket to replace an old one that's started wetting out, or want to pick up a pair of hiking sandals in preparation for the summer, we've got you covered.

Black Friday 2022 takes place on 25 November, but nobody is waiting until the day itself and the deals are already in full flow. If you cant see the deal you want, the offers will continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which takes place on 28 November. We're also collecting together this year's best Black Friday camping deals and Black Friday fishing deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you get the best offers.

Not everyone takes part, though. In previous years, Patagonia has opted out of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, encouraging people to spend some quality time outdoors instead. We'll let you know which companies are planning to forego this year's sales, and what they suggest doing instead.

US deals

UK deals

Best US hiking deals

(opens in new tab) Up to 50% off hiking boots at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

There are huge savings on hiking boots and shoes from brands including Merrell, The North Face, Columbia, and Under Armour for Black Friday, with options for men, women, and kids.

(opens in new tab) Get up to 50% off backpacks at Backcountry

(opens in new tab)Backcountry has slashed the price of daypacks and running backpacks for Black Friday, including models from Patagonia, The North Face, Camelbak, and more. There are also backpacks up to 70L in capacity, all with steep discounts.

Best UK hiking deals

(opens in new tab) Hiking boots from under £30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has cut the price of boots from big names like Merrell, Berghaus, and Peter Storm in its Black Friday deal. If money is tight, there are some super cheap options available for men, women, and kids.

(opens in new tab) Up to £100 off down jackets at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has cut the price of cosy down jackets for Black Friday, including options form Helly Hansen, Marmot, Trespass, and The North Face. Once you've got one, you'll wonder how you ever managed without.

(opens in new tab) Montane Krypton Hooded Jacket: £119.99 £54.99 at SportsShoes.com (opens in new tab)

Save £65 This is a huge saving on an excellent insulated jacket to keep you warm on chilly hikes during the shoulder months. It's not fully waterproof, but will shrug off light showers. With over 50% off, it's a Black Friday steal.

(opens in new tab) Peter Storm Millbeck Walking Boot: £115 £39 at Go Outdoors (opens in new tab)

Save £76 This Black Friday deal on a quality women's hiking boot will be tough to beat. The boot features a suede upper, waterproof lining, and deep lugs for traction on slippery terrain. A great choice for the wet and wintry months.

(opens in new tab) Rab Nucleus Hoody: £65 £39 at Go Outdoors (opens in new tab)

Save £26 This is one of out favourite hoodies for hiking and evenings at camp, and this is a great deal for Go Outdoors members this Black Friday. If you're not already a member, go and sign up now (opens in new tab) - it's only £5 for a whole year.

(opens in new tab) Scarpa Rush Trail GTX: £154.95 £131.71 at Alpinetrek (opens in new tab)

Save £23.34 Our top-rated hiking shoe of 2022 has received a nice little price cut for Black Friday. Alpinetrek has beaten Amazon's price on this rugged shoe with excellent secure fit, great protection, and impressive durability.

(opens in new tab) Salomon OUTpulse Goretex Hiking Shoes: £120.82 £101.49 at TrekINN (opens in new tab)

Save £19.33 Another of our favorite hiking shoes, the Salomon OUTpulse. Unlike the Scarpa Rush Trail GTX, it's built for speed rather than protection, so it's a great choice for fastpacking and reasonably well maintained routes,

Q&A

What is Black Friday? Black Friday is a global sales event, when retailers around the world cut the prices of a wide array of goods. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday 2022 takes place on Friday 25 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, many stores start their sales in advance, so you don't have to wait until the day itself to grab a great deal on hiking gear.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday takes place on 28 November 2022, which is the Monday after Black Friday.

