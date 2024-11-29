REI just slashed the price of this "solid" Mountain Hardwear 3-person tent by 37% for Black Friday, and campers love how easy it is to set up

Save 37% on this lightweight and spacious backcountry oasis for Black Friday

REI has slashed the prices on some great camping gear for Black Friday. Right now, you can pick up the "solid" Mountain Hardwear Meridian 3 Tent for just $24.73 at REI. That's a massive savings of 37% off this tent, and REI members can save a further 25% with the promo code CYBER24.

This tent's symmetrical rectangular design and pre-bent poles allow head-to-toe sleeping configuration to maximize individual space and comfort. Two large doors provide easy entry/exit and an expansive view with the vestibule rolled back, which also allows for stargazing on clear nights.

Two full-size vestibules provide plenty of space for gear and mucky boots and a top vent keeps condensation for building up inside. This deal applies to the Teton Blue colorway.

If you're looking for other camping gear, we're keeping tabs on all the best Black Friday camping deals where you'll find discounts on tents, sleeping bags and more this week.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Mountain Hardwear tents near you.

Mountain Hardwear Meridian 3 Tent: $325 $204.73 at REI

Save $120 A lightweight and spacious backcountry oasis, the Mountain Hardwear Meridian 3 tent with footprint sleeps 3 people comfortably and gives you sprawling outdoor views straight from bed. REI members take an additional 25% off with promo code: CYBER24

Campers love how easy this tent is to pitch, and note that with just two, it's really spacious.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Mountain Hardwear tents where you are: