Snow sport specialists Rossignol launch new flagship trail running shoe after three years of research

Rossignol, a French brand best known for its winter sports equipment, has made a move into the high-end trail running market with the launch of its first flagship high-performance trail running shoe, the Vezor.

Reportedly the result of three years of research and in-depth field testing, the Vezor is spearheading the brand’s first trail-running collection for 2025. The shoe has been “thoughtfully designed with a perfect balance of precision, grip, and propulsive performance to carry committed trail runners across the most rugged and technical terrain,” the company said on Wednesday. The lightweight, stable, and altogether fast shoe is ideal for medium-distance races, in both training and competition, Rossignol added.

And where better to launch a shoe like this than at this year’s UTMB, which is where the video below was shot, with Nordic skiing world champion and trail runner Benoit Chauvet waxing lyrical about the Vezor.

UTMB: Rossignol Introduces the Vezor Trail Runner - YouTube Watch On

The official press release is low on useful facts about the Vezor (such as price), but we do glean a few things from the video:

• The Vezor has a very flexible nylon fiberglass plate

• It weighs 280g / 9.88oz (in a US 9)

• It has a 30mm heel and a 24mm forefoot (so a 6mm drop)

• There’s nitrogen-infused EVA foam at the bottom and regular EVA at the top

“At Rossignol, we’re mountain enthusiasts with a fascination for performance and pushing our limits,” said Vincent Wauters, chief executive officer of Rossignol Group “Our aim is to provide the best possible solutions for all aspects of mountain sport, and we are committed to developing technical solutions to make the mountains and wide-open spaces accessible to everyone, from enthusiastic amateurs to accomplished athletes.

“For these communities of mountain sports enthusiasts who explore the mountains from one season to the next whether skiing, biking, or running, we’ve naturally extended our spring/summer 2025 range to encompass the simplest and purest form of mountain sport: trail running.”