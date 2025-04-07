Rumpl's first sleeping bag lets you turn the temperature up or down with "game-changing layering system"

One of the biggest brands in camping blankets has stepped out with its first sleeping bag design, and it looks to be a game-changer for car campers seeking true customizable comfort.

The Rumple Wrap Sack 20° Sleeping Bag takes the best of the brand's luxurious offerings, like the Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy, which I've been happily camping with for years, and combines it with an innovative design that helps you control your temperature through the night and as the seasons change.

That means you get the Portland-based brand's trusted NanoLoft liner insulation to keep you cozy when the temperatures drop (it's got a 30ºF Comfort Rating), which mimics down, boasts high compression and rebound, and most importantly, keeps you warm even if it gets wet.

What's markedly different, however, is that this bag incorporates a first-of-its-kind blanketing layering system that lets you stay comfortable under variable conditions. Rather than a classic mummy or rectangular design with a zip around the perimeter, when you open up this bag, you'll see it has what looks like two wings.

These "wings, which the brand calls its WrapAdapt layering system, give you three ways to wrap yourself up, so you can be swaddled to the max on a cold night, or unzip and still have one, light layer for minimal warmth when it's mild.

This bag is clearly designed for car campers seeking a more luxurious experience, and while we haven't tested it out yet, we've been so impressed by the brand's blankets that we're eager to give it a go this spring.

Its design delivers what the brand terms "oversized comfort", spreading out into 35 x 82in (89 x 208cm) and Rumpl says it's suitable for campers up to 6'2" in height. It features a pillow pocket hood so you can keep your Rumpl Camp Pillow in place and has borrowed some thoughtful features from other Rumpl designs, like Cape Clip connections for a more secure (but zip-free) fit. It also has two-way zipper panels that secure your layers or open up for freedom of movement.

If you have trouble finding the right rempature at night, the brand says it's "the perfect balance between way too much and not nearly enough."

The Wrap Sack weighs 5 lbs (2.27 kg) and comes with a stuff sack for easy packing plus it's machine washable for easy maintenance when you come home smelling like a campfire. As far as specs go, it's probably the most comparable to the Sierra Designs Night Cap, but better suited to summer temperatures and a bit lighter.

As we've grown accustomed to with Rumpl, eco creds abound in this bag, with 100% post-consumer recycled polyester shell insulation and a PFAS-free water-repellent finish.

The Rumpl Wrap Sack is available now in fun Cascade Fade and Baja Fade colorways for $199 from REI.