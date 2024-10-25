No, it's not a typo – you really can save up to $130 off the top-rated Nathan Navigator Hybrid Jacket for chilly runs and hikes right now

Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Nathan Navigator Hybrid Jacket for women for just $42.50 at Nathan Sports. That's a staggering savings of nearly $130 off this top-rated jacket built for high-energy pursuits in winter conditions.

An insulated front blocks wind and repels water to keep you warm when you're out in frigid weather, while 4-way stretch woven fabric on the sleeves, sides and back provide unrestricted range of movement whether you're hiking, running or scrambling. Three zipped pockets provide plenty of storage to stash your gear and reflective details maximize your visibility in low light conditions.

This deal applies to women's sizing in all colorways, but over at REI, those seeking men's sizing can still find a very respectable 30 percent off this jacket and past customers give it an impressive five-star rating.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Nathan running gear where you are.

Nathan Navigator Hybrid Women's Jacket: $170 $42.50 at Nathan Sports

Save $127 Navigate the elements in this Hybrid Technical Jacket, with an insulated front that blocks wind and resists water to keep you warm, combined with 4-way stretch woven fabric on sleeves, sides and back for ease of movement that will help you focus on your run, hike and everyday wear.

Nathan Navigator Hybrid Men's Jacket: $170 $118.73 at REI

Save $52 Lightweight, water-resistant and windproof, the men's Nathan Navigator Hybrid insulated jacket is technical outer layer with 4-way stretch side and back panels for freedom of movement.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Nathan running gear where you are: