Stay cozy in and out of your tent with Selk'bag's latest wearable sleeping bags

Get cozy in the latest Selk'bag range

Feeling a little restricted in your sleeping bag? Californian camping brand Selk'bag claims to have the answer with its latest range of wearable sleeping bags.

Inspired by the Chilean Andes, Selk'bag aims to combine warmth and comfort with versatility and freedom of movement that's not possible in traditional sleeping bags.

The new Swytch range features a mid-body zip, so you can separate the top and bottom halves of the bag, creating a toasty jacket or pair of bottoms. Crafted with practicality in mind, this feature is designed to makes trips to the bathroom a doddle, as there's no need to take off the entire suit when nature calls.

The Selk'bag swytch is available in men's and women's sizes (Image credit: Selk'bag)

The Swytch range will be available in three different versions to suit adventurers in all manner of temperatures and conditions.

The top-of-the-range Pro version is built for harsh winter nights in the backcountry, with an insulating hood, balaclava, and removable booties. It's stuffed with warm, water-resistant Primaloft insulation, to keep you toasty when the temperatures drop.

The Original version keeps many of the same features but places a greater emphasis on flexibility, while the lightweight Lite version is designed for warm summer camping trips.

All three models in the Swytch range are made from 100% recycled materials, with SBS recycled zippers.

The Selk'bag Swytch in the wilderness (Image credit: Selk'bag)

In the past, we've been impressed by Selk'bag's unique repertoire of wearable sleeping bags.

In their review for Advnture, camping experts Jen and Sim Benson gave the Lite 6G model a four-star rating, praising its insulating materials and snug fit.

"These ingeniously designed suits are perfectly suited to those for whom a relaxed and cosy evening is an essential part of camping," they said.

The Swytch range will be available from April on the Selk'bag website.

Selk'bag's in action (Image credit: Selk'bag)

For more on camping gear, check out our guide to the best sleeping bags.