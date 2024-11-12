Stay on the trail and out of jail, says Yellowstone National Park as Colorado man banned for hot spring boardwalk blunder

In Yellowstone National Park, signs everywhere tell hikers not to leave the boardwalk near thermal hot springs. But what could be the harm in straying just a little to get closer to these natural wonders? Quite a bit, as one Colorado man recently learned when he was slapped with jail time and a hefty fine for this common blunder.

According to the United States Attorney's Office District of Wyoming, Joseph Aita, 62, entered the protected area of Canary Spring in Mammoth Hot Springs with co-defendant Celia Aita and two children – the same area where Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan was caught trespassing a year ago.

Leaving the boardwalk is prohibited, according to Yellowstone's regulations and on October 31, Aita pleaded guilty to the violation. In response, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick handed him seven days of jail time. He also pled guilty to the charge of destroying a mineral resource in the park, which earned him a $3,000 fine and five years of probation, during which time he will be banned from entering the park. Attorney's Office has not released details on his co-defendant at this time.

No other details about the nature of the offense were given, but it could be an indication that the Attorney's Office is becoming more heavy-handed in its punishments for such violations, which are extremely common in the park.

The ground around hot springs is fragile (Image credit: Getty)

Earlier this year, Brosnan was ordered to pay a comparatively light fine of $500 and make a further donation of $1,000 to Yellowstone Forever, a non-profit organization that supports the park. Then this summer, Viktor Pyshniuk of Lynwood, Washington was sentenced to seven days in jail for thermal trespass at Steamboat Geyser with two years of probation and a two-year ban from Yellowstone.

In that case, the same judge delivered the sentence, telling the defendant that the sentence was designed to deter him and the public from leaving the boardwalk in this area. Acting United States Attorney Eric Heimann said: “Trespassing in closed, thermal areas of Yellowstone National Park is dangerous and harms the natural resource.”

“In cases like this one where we have strong evidence showing a person has willfully disregarded signs and entered a closed, thermal area, federal prosecutors will seek significant penalties, including jail time.”

Why can't I leave the boardwalk at Yellowstone?

Wanting to get closer to remarkable sights is human nature, but doing so could land you in a lot more hot water than jail time. A hot spring may look like the bubbling hot tub back at your vacation condo, but it's actually warmed by the furnace otherwise known as the earth’s interior.

If you’ve read up on Yellowstone fascinating facts, you’ll recall that the entire place is a volcano – and its hot springs achieve a scorching temperature of nearly 200°F at the source, with steam vents up to 275°F according to the US Geological Survey.

Thermal springs in Yellowstone are unpredictable in nature and surrounded by possible weak ground layers. Boardwalks are in place to protect you from serious injury or worse, as well as the precious ecosystem the National Park was established to preserve. Staying on the trail could save your life and helps encourage other hikers to do the same.

If you're planning on a visit to Yellowstone National Park, read our article on hot spring safety before you go, and stay on the trail.