Teva and FP Movement collaborate on limited edition women’s sandals & hiking boots

US footwear brand Teva have joined up with FP Movement, the activewear label of women’s clothing brand Free People, to bring a bit of style to the trails this summer, with limited edition makeovers of two popular Teva styles – the Grandview GTX hiking boot and the Terra Fi 5 sandal.

The brands claim the hiking boot offers waterproof protection from the inside out, while the patented Universal Heel Lock System keeps the foot in place to minimize pressure on your toes when trekking downhill. They also shout about lightweight cushioning and Vibram MegaGrip outsoles, which mean the boots are designed to deliver premium comfort and reliable traction as you take on the great outdoors, while also looking a bit more sleek and stylish.

Teva x FP Movement Terra Fi 5 sandal (Image credit: Teva x FP Movement)

Meanwhile, the Terra Fi 5 is being touted as a quick-drying sandal crafted with recycled materials. It features a nylon shank, supportive molded midsoles, grippy Spider Rubber outsoles for tackling uneven terrain, cool mesh lining and a peppermint-based anti-odor treatment.

The brand describes the Terra Fi 5 as a, “cushy yet stabilizing outdoor sandal, ideal for more casual hikes”. In other words, don’t try climbing Everest in them.

The grippy Spider Rubber outsoles of the Teva x FP Movement Terra Fi 5 sandals (Image credit: Teva x FP Movement)

Both the hiking boot and the sandal come in a colorway incorporating mauve, pink and a creamy, earthy hue the collaborating brands describe as “Banana” – and no, we're not sure why either, seeing as most bananas we’ve seen are yellow, green or black…

“FP Movement and Teva share a passion for outdoor adventure, so this felt like an organic partnership for both brands,” says Courtney Weis, managing director of marketing for FP Movement. “As the weather warms up, we’re eager to launch this capsule collection and encourage everyone to enjoy an outdoor lifestyle.”

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Teva x FP Movement) (Image credit: Teva x FP Movement) (Image credit: Teva x FP Movement) (Image credit: Teva x FP Movement) (Image credit: Teva x FP Movement) (Image credit: Teva x FP Movement) (Image credit: Teva x FP Movement) (Image credit: Teva x FP Movement)

“When envisioning this collaboration, we wanted to create a collection that would inspire people to play outside, explore, and have fun,” says Sarah Carter, director of global brand marketing at Teva. “We’ve energized two of our iconic trail styles with FP Movement’s playful attitude to outfit people on all their outdoor summer adventures and beyond.”

The limited-edition Teva x FP Movement collection is now available to shop online at teva.com and fpmovement.com. The boots retail for $180 while the sandals are $115.