The feature-packed Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is just $139.99 at Amazon right now

Right now, you can pick up the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro watch for just $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $90 off the list price, and the cheapest this feature-packed GPS sports watch has ever been.

The GTR 3 Pro, which launched last year, is a stylish watch that'll serve you well on the trails and in the office, with a bright AMOLED display that's easy to read in all lighting conditions and crams a huge amount of fitness data on-screen at once.

If you don't live in the US, scroll down for the best Amazfit deals where you are. We'll also be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: $229.99 $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 This is the cheapest we've ever seen this powerful GPS sports watch, with its big, bright AMOLED display, impressive battery life, and excellent workout tracking capabilities. If you've been looking for a cheap Garmin alternative, here it is.

Battery life is well above average for a watch in this price band, lasting around 12 days in smartwatch mode, and you'll get all the sensors and tools you'd expect from a modern GPS watch. Sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, support for all five major satellite navigation systems, profiles for 150 different activities (with automatic detection for eight) – it's all there.

Amazfit watches are always good value (something made possibly by the fact its parent company Zepp makes so many of its components in house), and this deal might not even be beaten on Black Friday. If you've been looking for a cheap alternative to a Garmin watch, here it is.

If you're not in the US, or the GTR 3 Pro isn't the right watch for you, here are the best Amazfit deals near you.