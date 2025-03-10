The proof is on the podium – The North Face unveils 4 new Vectiv 3.0 trail running shoes and they're instant winners

The North Face continues its ambitious expansion into the world of trail running with the release of four new shoes that have already proved their worth on the podium.

The Vectiv 3.0 series was officially unveiled at the Transgrancanaria in February, rolling out the brand's latest innovations in the trail running line that centers around a carbon plate for stability and energy return, rocker midsole geometry for propulsion and a high-traction outsole that the brand says turns that energy return into momentum. Every shoe in the lineup features a neutral 6mm drop and a 3D-printed upper that the brand says is more durable.

First up, let's talk about the shoe that's already proven itself to be a podium-grabber. The Summit Vectiv Pro 3 was on the feet of both Jonathan Albon and Josh Wade as they took second and third place respectively at this year's Transgrancanaria 126k classic race. It was also worn by Jennifer Lichter who won the women's marathon distance at the same event for the second year running.

So what's new? Compared to its predecessor, the Vectiv Pro 2 (worn and loved by none other than Katie Schide), the Pro 3 has an extra layer of super-high rebound Dream foam which gives the shoe a slightly higher stack, at 43mm in the heel.

Some runners found the first Pro created some pinching in the forefoot because of its stiffness and due to the design of the wings on the carbon plate, so the new model has been reconfigured to solve that problem. In an early sneak preview of the line back in November, Senior Product Merchandising Manager at The North Face Tristan Chate told us that of the four shoes, this is the most optimized for energy return and efficiency on race day. The Summit Vectiv Pro 3.0 is available now for $250/ £225.

The Vectiv Enduris 4 is the most cushioned option of the four shoes (Image credit: The North Face)

If you're a slower runner looking for the maximum amount of cushioning for long days on the trail, the Vectiv Enduris 4 is the plushest option of the four shoes. Featuring that Dream nitrogen-TPU midsole for increased propulsion and stability, Chate tells us the Enduris 4 is actually more similar to previous Pro than it is to the previous Enduris. It's still well-stacked at 41mm in the heel and it's considerably cheaper than the Pro at just $160/ £145.

Just to keep us on our toes, Chate says the new Vectiv Infinite 3 is more similar to the old Enduris 3 than the Infinite 2s. Designed for high performance on a variety of surfaces including technical terrain, it sports a more modest 29mm stack under the heel and has added more aggressive 5 mm Surface Ctrl lugs for wet and muddy conditions. It's available for $160 / £145.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Summit Vectiv Sky 2 is the lightest in the range (Image credit: The North Face)

Finally, if you're entering any races this year, the Summit Vectiv Sky 2 is the lightest shoe in the range, tipping the scales at just 8.3 ounces for US men's size 9 which is lighter than almost every pair of trail running shoes we've tested barring the inov-8 TrailFly Ultra G 300 Max and Merrell Skyfire 2s.

This is the most technical and minimal shoe in the new lineup with 32mm under the heel for days when you want to rip it up on the trail. We loved the original version of these shoes for their lightweight breathability and lockdown fit and can't wait to get these out on the trail, even if they are still on the pricey side at $200 / £180.

The newest Vectiv line is now available to purchase in multiple colorways at thenorthface.com.