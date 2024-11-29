The Yeti Hopper cooler may have a soft side, but we think its "hard as nails" – save over $80 now in its biggest-ever discount for Black Friday

It's Black Friday today and Yeti has unleashed more great bargains. Right now, you can snag the Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Sided cooler for just $243.75 at Amazon. That's a healthy saving of $82 off the regular price for this highly rated cooler, and the lowest price we've ever seen.

This deal applies to the fun Cosmic Lilac colorway that you can load up with up to 32 cans, throw on your back and head out to your favorite spot by the river.

Meanwhile, if you don't think you'll use the backpack function, the Yeti Hopper M15 is down to only $225 right now, also its lowest-ever price. That's a very nice savings of $75 off the list price for this cooler, which we found to be a top-quality bag this summer.

Virtually bombproof in terms of toughness, it boasts some great features, and is very much up to the task of keeping beverages and other bounty beautifully cold for long periods of time in the outdoors, whatever the weather. This deal applies to the gorgeous Teal colorway.

Both of these coolers feature MagShield access for easy opening and leakproof carrying, plus closed-cell foam insulation. The soft sides make them easy to pack, tote around and store when you're not using them.

We recommend you act fast to seal these deals, but if these don't look quite right, we're also keeping tabs on all the best Yeti Black Friday deals this year, and you can make some great savings on both the Roadie 28 and Roadie 24 if it's a hard-sided cooler you're after.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Yeti Hopper coolers.

Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Sided cooler in Cosmic Lilac: $325 $243 at Amazon

Save $82 The Hopper M20 Soft Cooler Backpack allows you to put the day on your back, literally. Carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage (or 22 lbs of ice) while keeping your hands free.

Yeti Hopper M15 Soft Sided cooler in Teal: $300 $225 at Amazon

Save $75 The Yeti Hopper M15 Soft Cooler Bag is a good-looking, soft-sided cooler bag for hauling all your hydration requirements for day trips to the beach or on various one-day outdoor adventures.

Yeti is the gold standard when it comes to coolers thanks to their famous built quality (bear-proof when fitted with appropriate locks) and exceptional insulation.

