These "iconic" Keen hiking sandals are my go-to for casual summer hikes, wild dips and festival fun – they're under $100 at REI right now

I've been hiking in these sandals for 2 years and can't believe how versatile they are

Dreaming about liberating your feet from the confines of sweaty waterproof winter hiking boots? Right now, you can pick up the Keen Newport H2 Sandals for just $97.73 at REI. That's a healthy 24% off the regular asking price for these hiking sandals, which I've found to be surprisingly rugged and versatile on the trails.

These iconic hiking sandals offer more protection than you might expect, but still let your feet breathe and allow for a natural gait with lots of room for your toes to spread. They're super comfortable out of the box, and I've worn them over the past couple of years on long summer hikes and to music festivals where I'm going to be on my feet all day but want to be comfortable and be able to quickly tighten them with the bungee cord lacing system.

This deal applies to women's sizing in the Granite Green colorway and if you order now, you'll have them in plenty of time for that first warm spring day.

If you're looking for a deal on these sandals but aren't in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Keen Newport H2 Sandals where you are.

Keen Newport H2 Sandals: $130 $97.73 at REI

Save $32 With quick-dry webbing, toe protection, grippy soles and an adjustable fit with room for your toes, the women's KEEN Newport H2 sandals help you find your footing while you soak up the sights.

The chunky rubber soles provide good grip, so these are my go-to for walks that involve a dip in a waterfall, where I don't want to carry an extra pair of water shoes. They're quick-drying and don't rub when wet.

Not in the US? Here are today's best offers on the Keen Newport H2 Sandals near you: