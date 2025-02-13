These legendary winter boots from Sorel "last for decades" and they're $50 off at REI right now

For winter warmth and protection, few boots are as reliable as a good pair of Sorels. Right now, you can pick up the legendary Sorel Caribou Winter Boots for just $149.93 at REI. That's a healthy savings of 25% off the list price for these classic boots, which wearers love for their long-wearing performance.

These boots were my go-to for casual winter walks and blizzard days during my years living in the Colorado Rockies, where warmth, comfort and protection were my main priorities.

The Caribous are ideal for walking confidently in snow and slushy conditions thanks to rugged Aerotrac rubber lug outsoles. The uppers are made using protective full-grain leather and Nubuck leather to keep moisture out, and the fleece pile lining lets you brave the coldest of temperatures.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in the Buff colorway, while other colors are almost completely sold out, so don't delay.

Many customers who recently purchased a new pair of these boots say they're replacing a pair bought 30, 40 or even 50 years ago, proving the Portland-based brand is putting effort into durability.

At 10 inches tall, these boots help keep snow and debris out if you find yourself wading through deep snow, which is exactly what they're built for.

