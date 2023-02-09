This is the clearest picture of the Garmin Forerunner 265 so far – and it's pretty

An online running store has accidentally given us a clear look at the forthcoming Garmin Forerunner 265 – and it's pretty.

Reddit user MuffinTopDeluxe (opens in new tab) decided to experiment by searching for the new device on Fleet Feet, and came across a half-finished listing for the Garmin Forerunner 265S, which will be a slightly smaller version of the standard 265.

The page (which is still live at the time of writing, but may be taken down soon) confirms several details we've seen elsewhere, including the presence of two-tone bands in a range of interesting colors.

Earlier this week, golf supply store 5 Under Golf also published an incomplete listing (opens in new tab) for the Forerunner 265, listing six color options:

Black and powder gray

Whitestone and tidal blue

Aqua and black

Black and amp yellow

Whitestone and neo tropic

Light pink and whitestone

The page from Fleet Feet reveals that the the Forerunner 265S will be available in the last three colorways. Presumably the others will be exclusive to the standard Forerunner 265.

The page also includes a high resolution image of the Forerunner 265S, showing the new watch with the two-tone light pink and whitestone band, with a coordinating pink and purple face design.

High-resolution render of Garmin Forerunner 265S watch from Fleet Feet website (Image credit: Fleet Feet / Garmin)

The watch appears to have a resin bezel, putting to rest any rumors that it may be compatible with Garmin's new ECG app. The case is resin with metal buttons (probably stainless steel). Interestingly, the start/stop button on the top right (marked 'RUN') appears to be much larger than on other watches. It's not clear whether this is simply for accessibility, or if it performs a secondary function.

The page doesn't contain any additional specifications, but gives a retail price of $450, which is $100 more than the Garmin Forerunner 255S. Will a new AMOLED display and funky two-tone bands be enough to justify the price hike, or does Garmin have something else up its sleeve? We'll have to wait and see.