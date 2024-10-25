This weekend is your last chance to visit (most of) Yellowstone till next spring – here's everything you need to know

The majority of the famous park closes its doors to drivers after this weekend

If you've been procrastinating on packing up your hiking boots and getting to Yellowstone National Park this year, you'd better hurry – the famous National Park closes most of its roads to drivers on Thursday, October 31.

With the park already blanketed in snow last weekend and more snow forecast early next week, there's no doubt that winter conditions are here. After Thursday, the west, south and east entrances and nearly all roads will be closed to regular vehicle traffic to give park officials time to prepare for winter season, which begins on December 15.

The only roads that will remain open are between the north entrance in Gardiner and the northeast entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate.



If you plan to visit the park this weekend, the forecast looks good but check the weather forecast and road conditions before you set off. The National Park warns you to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions and to be flexible in your plans.

Of course, you can continue to visit Yellowstone through the winter months, but only if want to rent a snowmobile or explore on cross country skis or snowshoes.

Most of the roads transform into ski and snowshoe trails, which are supplemented by practically endless backcountry options so long as you’re experienced in backcountry snow sports. Another option is to take a guided snowmobile or snowcoach tour with one of dozens of local companies.

If you are planning to explore the park without a guide, we recommend doing so with backcountry experience and gear. Carry a satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach and know how to dress for winter hiking.

The west entrance normally reopens for vehicle travel and visitors at the end of April. The east entrance usually opens two weeks later and the south entrance at the end of May. All road openings are subject to conditions.