Tourist tries to pet moose at National Park while husband watches

A man has shared a video of his wife approaching a bull moose at a US National Park with the intention of petting the animal, ignoring his warnings to keep away.

"This is proof, for the doctors, of what her bodily injuries are from," says the man, who is also standing much too close, as his partner edges closer to the animal. "This is 'what not to do' video, folks."

The clip, which you can watch below, was likely may have been shot at Yellowstone or Grand Teton. It was shared via Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks, which calls out examples of bad behavior at sites of natural beauty around the world. Other recent examples have included a woman leading her small child onto a cliff overlooking a waterfall, a man trying to separate a mother bear from her cubs, and a tourist climbing over a safety barrier at the top of Yosemite Falls.

There are around 800 moose in the southern part of Yellowstone, Grand Teton National Park and surrounding National Forests. Spotting one is a highlight of any trip, but it's important to treat these large, powerful animals with respect. They may seem calm and inquisitive at first, but their behavior can change rapidly if they feel threatened.

Moose safety

The National Park Service (NPS) warns people visiting Grand Teton to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife, including moose, elk and bison. Visitors are also warned never to approach or chase wildlife.

"Do not harass wildlife," says the NPS. "Harassment is any human action that causes unusual behavior, or a change of behavior, in an animal. Repeated encounters with people can have negative, long-term impacts on wildlife, including increased levels of stress and the avoidance of essential feeding areas."

For more advice, see our guide what to do if you see a moose while hiking. If you're planning a trip to a US National Park in the coming weeks, you might also be interested in six wildlife photography tips from a pro, which includes lots of practical advice to help you take better shots of animals during your visit.