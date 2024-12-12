Ultra runner Tara Dower re-signs with Altra after raising $100k for charity during record-breaking Appalachian Trail dash

The athlete ran the iconic trail in just 40 days, 18 hours and 5 minutes in September

Ultra runner Tara Dower has re-signed her sponsorship deal with running brand Altra following her record-setting dash on the Appalachian Trail this year.

The Virginia-based runner hiked and ran from Mount Katahdin in Maine to Springer Mountain in Georgia in just 40 days, 18 hours and 5 minutes this September, setting the new FKT for the 2,190-mile trail.

“Tara embodies Altra’s “stay out there” philosophy,” says Jennifer McLaren, President of Altra.

“Her challenger approach, genuine connection to nature, and authenticity resonates with the Altra ethos. We are incredibly excited to help provide a platform for her passion not only for running, but for encouraging women of all skill levels to get out and after it.”

In July, Dower announced that she was aiming to raise $20,000 for Girls on the Run, a non-profit that empowers young girls with a running-based curriculum. In the end, however, she raised $100,000 for the charity, including a $45,000 donation match from Altra.

"Altra is thrilled to continue our partnership with Tara and to empower women who are breaking barriers for years to come," says Altra in an Instagram post announcing the partnership, which is said to be a multi-year contract.

The deal supports the athlete with travel and race entry support, safeguards around injury and pregnancy, bonuses and of course, access to Altra gear – she ran the AT wearing a pair of Altra Mont Blanc BOA trail running shoes.

Dower joined Altra's athlete development team in 2023. After winning Run Rabbit Run 100 in September of that year, she received elite athlete sponsorship from the brand, joining the Altra Elite Athlete Team in January 2024.