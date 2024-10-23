Ultra runner denied FKT for taking a shortcut – now he faces charges for cutting switchbacks in a National Park

Things have gone from bad to worse this week for ultra runner Michelino Sunseri, who reportedly faces charges after cutting switchbacks in a National Park in an attempt to set a speed record.

The North Face-sponsored athlete announced on Instagram on September 9 that he had set a new record on Grand Teton on Labor Day.

"I am SO damn happy and SO damn proud of this one. Talking about this goal openly for over four years, probably seeming silly and naive to some at times, a day hasn’t gone by that I haven’t thought about setting this speed record on the Grand Teton. It’s been the most exhilarating and potent fuel that’s ever driven me."

According to Sunseri’s Strava account, he tore up and down the challenging 13.2-mile route in just 2:45:41, which would have shaved nearly seven minutes off the previous record, set by Andy Anderson in 2012.

Quickly, however, his attempt came under scrutiny by the website Fastest Known Time, which is owned by Outside Magazine. His Strava route appears to show him cutting at least one major switchback on the downhill, between Garnet Canyon and Lupine Meadows, which National Parks Traveler reports is well-signposted.

By September 18, Sunseri's FKT bid had been rejected by the site, which turned out to be the least of his problems. Now, several news outlets including the Newsletter Journal are reporting that Grand Teton park rangers have announced they are filing charges against the runner.

Cutting switchbacks is something this park takes seriously, as Kilian Jornet learned in 2012 when he tried to set his own FKT on the same trail. The park’s Laws and Policies page specifically instructs all trail users to stay on the trail at all times, stating: "Hikers should stay on trails. Short-cutting is prohibited and damages fragile vegetation promoting erosion."

The North Face initially appeared to show support for Sunseri, sharing his post on their own Instagram account. However, the brand has now removed the post from their feed.

According to the Newsletter Journal, cutting a switchback is a misdemeanor offense that carries a fine of $5,000 or 6 months in jail. Sunseri is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on November 19. Advnture has reached out to Grand Teton National Park and Sunseri for comment on this story. Sunseri has responded directing us to his PR company.

This isn't the first time we've reported on an ultra runner attempting an FKT only to be denied. Last summer, ultra runner Erin Ton announced she had set a new women’s unsupported record on Colorado’s 14ers, but failed to mention she had missed an entire peak.

Can you cut switchbacks on the trail?

The beauty of established hiking trails is that they limit the damage caused by hikers and runners to a smaller area than if every person just picked their own way up the hill. If you cut switchbacks, which are zig zags designed to make the trail less steep, you end up trampling on vegetation and disrupting the ecology beneath your feet. Over time, this leads to soil erosion too.

Oftentimes, these signs have been placed in areas where conservation efforts are actively in place to restore ecosystems. If hikers habitually cut switchbacks, the trail may eventually be rerouted or even closed to restore an area. So, if you want to keep enjoying the outdoors, please take the long and winding road. Learn more in our article on switchbacks in hiking.