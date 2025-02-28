Utah hikers can return to the trails as popular park reopens, five months after Hurricane Helene

You can once again hit the trails in the Jones Gap State Park, Utah

Hikers in Utah can return to the trails at one of the state's most popular hiking spots.

The Jones Gap State Park is reopening on March 1, five months after closing its doors due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene. In September, Jones Gap was battered by the hurricane, which uprooted trees and wrecked miles of mountainous Utah forest.

The park is still recovering and will look a little different to visitors as work continues to clear trees and restore it to its former glory. As a result, most of the park's 60 miles / 95.6km of hiking trails remain closed.

However, visitors can now trek the iconic Jones Gap trail to Jones Gap Falls or complete the scenic Rainbow Falls trail, a serene five-mile round trip via a 100ft / 30.5m waterfall in the heart of the forest.

Authorities have worked for months to reopen these trails, clearing debris and repairing the network of bridges that make up the Rainbow Falls route.

Several Jones Gap campsites are also now open for reservations. Officials are eager to open more trails and campsites in the coming months as park repairs continue.

Duane Parrish, director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism told WYFF 4 News: "We are incredibly proud to reach this recovery milestone and reopen Jones Gap State Park."

He continued: "It was a monumental effort that was achieved thanks to the dedication of our heroic staff and the generous support of many partner organizations. As the land continues to heal and sprout new growth, the reshaped landscapes may look different, but the peaceful spirit of Jones Gap State Park remains."

