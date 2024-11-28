We called the Artilect Shadow Canyon a "stunning, ready for anything" jacket and it's now $170 off for Black Friday

REI is still rolling out new deals on hiking gear with some great savings to be made on some big-ticket items. Right now, you can pick up the "stunning" Artilect Shadow Canyon Jacket for just $398.73 at REI. That's a massive savings of $170 off this jacket, which we gave 4.5 stars in our review.

In his field tests, Advnture writer Pat Kinsella noted how comfortable, quiet and "highly technical" this jacket is.

"It’s during the heaviest downpours and angriest conditions that the Shadow Canyon really comes into its own, offering supreme levels of all-weather protection, including around the zip area (where so many other supposedly waterproof jackets wobble a bit)," says Kinsella, who describes this jacket's breathability rating as impressive.

The Shadow Canyon is a super-stylish, PFA-free shell jacket made from top-quality components (incorporating some recycled materials). A three-layer jacket, it offers excellent protection from the elements, including severe rain, snow and wind.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing, but sizes are selling quickly so we recommend you act fast. If you're looking for other hiking gear, we're keeping tabs on all the best Black Friday hiking deals where you'll find discounts on boots, jackets and more this week.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Artilect Shadow Canyon jacket where you are.

Artilect Shadow Canyon Jacket: $570 $398.73 at REI

Save $170 A high-performance layer for cold ascents or trips into town, the Artilect Shadow Canyon jacket wicks moisture, repels water and vents excess heat to keep you in your comfort zone all year. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Artilect Shadow Canyon jacket where you are: