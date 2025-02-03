We called the iconic Marmot PreCip Eco "one of the best waterproof jackets on the market" – and you can grab it for under $90 at REI right now

Comfortable and hard-wearing, there’s very little not to love about this jacket, especially at 25% off

Reliable and breathable rainwear is required kit for just about any adventure, and right now, you can pick up the hugely popular Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket for just $89.73 at REI. That's a generous 25% off the regular list price for this jacket, which is so well-liked it has been in Marmot's line for over 20 years now.

"Marmot’s Precip checks all the boxes for me," says Advnture contributing writer Berne Broudy.

"I love the tailored not tight cut, the sleeves that reach past my wrists, and that when I’m not wearing this jacket, it packs into its own pocket."

This two-layer jacket is 100% seam-taped, so it’s fully waterproof. The attached hood is adjustable and rolls into the jacket collar for storage to keep it from flapping around. Pit zips add unrestricted venting for those days when it's balmy out or you're hitting a steep slope.

This deal applies to both the men's and women's sizing in all colorways nad our reviewer's only complaint is that the pockets could be a little bigger – but that's what backpacks are for, right?

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket where you are.

Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket: $120 $89.73 at REI

Save $30 Dependable and breathable, the Marmot PreCip Eco rain jacket keeps you cool and dry on your bike commutes, backpacking adventures and explorations in the rain. Check women's sizing.

This jacket is cut for freedom of movement and now also lower impact. The PFC-free Nylon face fabric is recycled and longer-lasting than ever thanks to a new microporous coating.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on today's best deals on the Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacketwhere you are: