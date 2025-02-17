We called this 5-star Therm-A-Rest the "comfiest, quietest and highest-performing" sleeping pad – you can save a rare 25% off it today at Amazon

Hurry! This limited time deal brings one of Therm-A-Rest's most advanced pads down to just $157

Can't wait for spring to get out camping? You're going to need an all-seasons sleeping pad. Right now, you can pick up the brilliant Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Xlite NXT Ultralight Sleeping Pad for just $157 at Amazon. That's an ultra-rare discount of 25% off the regular asking price for this sleeping pad, which we gave a perfect five stars in our field tests.

For four-season outdoor explorers going on multi-day missions – trekkers, backpackers, hikers and bikers – the Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT sleeping pad is simply the best mat on the market, offering excellent warmth and superb comfort for a very low weight and space penalty.

"As soon as I got the Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT out of the box I was impressed by the small pack size and low weight of this mat; it’s about the same size as a classic widemouth Nalgene water bottle," says Advnture contributing editor Pat Kinsella, who notes that whil there are smaller and lighter mats out there, nonw has with an R-value as good as 4.5.

This insulated inflatable mummy-shaped pad provides three inches of loft to keep you warm and comfortable on the cold, had ground and it's recommended as a four-season pad meaning it's the only one you'll need for backpacking. The most significant improvement made to the new generation NeoAir XLite NXT is its solemn promise to be a whole lot quieter at night than its forebears. The

This deal applies to the Lemon Curry colorway in the Regular sizing

Besides a pump and stuff sack (two separate but very lightweight bags), the NeoAir XLite NXT also comes with a small repair kit, because when using inflatable mats you always run the risk that they could puncture (always check the ground beneath very carefully before pitching your tent for sharp stones, prickly plants and other hazards).

