We love the "versatile" Osprey Talon Velocity 20 daypack for speedy days on the trails – it's under $135 at REI right now

Designed with versatility in mind, this is a great little daypack that will please adventure runners, day hikers, peak baggers and many more

Designed with versatility in mind, this is a great little daypack that will please adventure runners, day hikers, peak baggers and many more

With the snow melting, you might be starting to think about moving faster on the trails and for that, you'll need a light and versatile pack. Right now, you can pick up the Osprey Talon Velocity 20 daypack for just $134.73 at REI. That's a generous savings of 25% off the list price for this daypack that we gave nearly perfect marks in our review.

"Overall, it seems to strike a nice balance between comfort and minimalism, while it’s obvious that the various mesh pockets and zippered compartments allow for versatile storage," writes Advnture contributor Alex Foxfield.

The running-inspired harness system is similar to Osprey’s Duro 6, with an elasticated mesh on either strap for holding a soft flask and a stabilization loop at the top that goes around the neck of the flask.

There’s a zippered phone pocket on the left strap, allowing you to have your device quickly to hand during running adventures, and a mesh stow pocket on the right. The chest straps’ buckles are meatier here though, with clever clips for moving them up and down their fabric runners and adjustment straps that enable you to find the perfect fit.

This deal applies to men's sizing in White. If you're not in the US but want to pick up the pace, scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Osprey Talon backpack series near you.

Osprey Talon Velocity 20 men's daypack: $180 $134.73 at REI
Save $45 Whether you're chasing a PR, bagging peaks or linking quick laps on the snow, the men's Osprey Talon Velocity 20 pack lets you move more efficiently on any of your fast-and-light missions.

As with most Osprey packs, there’s a little emergency whistle on the upper clip. This design means that reaching both your soft flasks and the whistle with your mouth is easily achieved while on the move and without having to take off the pack.

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on the Osprey Talon backpack series near you.

Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

