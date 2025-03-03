“Weather can turn on you in minutes” - rescuers plead with hikers to be prepared after a 50-man rescue mission saves three

Weather in the Pacific Northwest can be unpredictable

Mountain rescue teams are pleading with hikers to check the weather forecast after a 50-man mission thankfully saved the lives of three young trekkers.

“The mountains don’t care about your plans. Weather can turn on you in minutes, and when it does, it can be the difference between life and death,” reads a Facebook post from the Skamania County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team.

“Before heading out, always check the forecast, bring essential survival gear, and never underestimate nature.”

The three men became stranded atop Table Mountain in Skamania County, Washington, when the weather took a violent turn for the worse, and a ferocious storm washed away several trails.

The trio was trapped at more than 3,000ft / 914m and exposed to unrelenting rain and winds of up to 60mph.

Two mountain rescue teams set out to save them, but both groups were forced to turn around when they encountered unpassable terrain.

A third team was deployed and eventually reached the hikers after three-and-a-half hours of climbing in slippery conditions. The stranded hikers had signs of hypothermia but could not be brought down as the weather continued to worsen, leaving the third rescue team stranded along with the hikers.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Two helicopters were also sent out, but had to turn back due to the dangerous weather conditions.

More than 50 rescuers from nine separate rescue teams trekked up the mountain in the middle of the night with medical supplies, dry clothes, food, and water. They were successfully able to bring all three hikers and the safety team down to safety, where one of the hikers was airlifted to hospital. All three survived the ordeal.

Serge Newberry, Skamania County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team leader, described the rescue as a miracle.

"Nothing short of three miracles, a series of miracles, frankly," he told KGW8.

He continued: "To see those young hikers reunited with their family members and that they were still alive. I mean, that's why we do this, right? It's very emotional. It's a beautiful thing."

How to be prepare for a hike

The weather can turn quickly in the backcountry. Rain can come without warning, and temperatures can drop sharply at altitude. It's always important to check the forecast, regardless of how the weather looks when you leave.

To prepare for unforeseen conditions, we recommend taking a long-sleeve base layer, mid layer, outer-layer, and waterproof layer. All in addition to a good pair of hiking boots and hiking pants.

Remote areas often have poor phone signal, so consider taking a communication device that doesn't rely on one, such as the Garmin Inreach Messenger.