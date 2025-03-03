“Weather can turn on you in minutes” - rescuers plead with hikers to be prepared after a 50-man rescue mission saves three

By
published

Three young trekkers became stranded in Washington State backcountry when weather conditions took a dangerous turn

Pacific Northwest
Weather in the Pacific Northwest can be unpredictable (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mountain rescue teams are pleading with hikers to check the weather forecast after a 50-man mission thankfully saved the lives of three young trekkers.

“The mountains don’t care about your plans. Weather can turn on you in minutes, and when it does, it can be the difference between life and death,” reads a Facebook post from the Skamania County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team.

“Before heading out, always check the forecast, bring essential survival gear, and never underestimate nature.”

The three men became stranded atop Table Mountain in Skamania County, Washington, when the weather took a violent turn for the worse, and a ferocious storm washed away several trails.

The trio was trapped at more than 3,000ft / 914m and exposed to unrelenting rain and winds of up to 60mph.

Two mountain rescue teams set out to save them, but both groups were forced to turn around when they encountered unpassable terrain.

A third team was deployed and eventually reached the hikers after three-and-a-half hours of climbing in slippery conditions. The stranded hikers had signs of hypothermia but could not be brought down as the weather continued to worsen, leaving the third rescue team stranded along with the hikers.

Two helicopters were also sent out, but had to turn back due to the dangerous weather conditions.

More than 50 rescuers from nine separate rescue teams trekked up the mountain in the middle of the night with medical supplies, dry clothes, food, and water. They were successfully able to bring all three hikers and the safety team down to safety, where one of the hikers was airlifted to hospital. All three survived the ordeal.

Serge Newberry, Skamania County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team leader, described the rescue as a miracle.

"Nothing short of three miracles, a series of miracles, frankly," he told KGW8.

He continued: "To see those young hikers reunited with their family members and that they were still alive. I mean, that's why we do this, right? It's very emotional. It's a beautiful thing."

How to be prepare for a hike

The weather can turn quickly in the backcountry. Rain can come without warning, and temperatures can drop sharply at altitude. It's always important to check the forecast, regardless of how the weather looks when you leave.

To prepare for unforeseen conditions, we recommend taking a long-sleeve base layer, mid layer, outer-layer, and waterproof layer. All in addition to a good pair of hiking boots and hiking pants.

Remote areas often have poor phone signal, so consider taking a communication device that doesn't rely on one, such as the Garmin Inreach Messenger.

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.  

More about outdoor
Spire Tech ice axe

Our favorite ice axe "combines low weight with a robust build and impressive performance" - get yours for 20% off
Black Diamond Vision Harness

It could cause "serious injury or death” - Black Diamond recalls popular climbing harness after reported failure
Spire Tech ice axe

Our favorite ice axe "combines low weight with a robust build and impressive performance" - get yours for 20% off
See more latest
Most Popular
Spire Tech ice axe
Our favorite ice axe "combines low weight with a robust build and impressive performance" - get yours for 20% off
Black Diamond Vision Harness
It could cause "serious injury or death” - Black Diamond recalls popular climbing harness after reported failure
Caleb Olson high fiving spectators after winning the Transgrancanaria 2025
Is it the Ultrafly 2? An ultra runner, a new record and a mysterious Nike prototype trail shoe – Hoka and Salomon might want to take notice
Marmot Guides down hoody deals image
Hurry! This bestselling down hoody from Marmot has great eco creds and it's a staggering $193 off right now
Yeti Ranchero backpack
"No more digging around" – Yeti's tough new daypack makes it easier to access your gear on the trail with cutting-edge zipper technology
K2 as seen from Broad Peak base camp on Baltoro Glacier Pakistan
Want to climb K2? It's time to seize the day, as officials delay move to triple Karokaram’s climbing fees
Beaver near water
Wild swimmers may benefit from cleaner water under leaked government plans to allow beaver releases in England
Helly Hansen Verglas Infinity Shell
Snag 40% off this Helly Hansen jacket which "delivers brilliant wet weather protection and has good eco creds to boot"
head torch running
Trekkers urged to light their path after hiking accidents kill two people in ten days in Snowdonia
Trail sign
South Carolina hikers can return to the trails as popular park reopens, five months after Hurricane Helene