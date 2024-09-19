"Stay on boardwalks" – Yellowstone officials urge caution after hiker breaks through thin crust into scalding water

A hiker in Yellowstone National Park was airlifted to hospital on Monday afternoon after sustaining third-degree burns while walking off-trail at one of the park's most popular thermal areas.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, the 60-year-old park visitor was walking with her husband and dog near Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful. Dogs are not permitted in thermal areas of the park, and boardwalks are in place to keep visitors safe. However, the trio left the trail and the woman "broke through a thin crust over scalding water and suffered burns to her leg."

The woman reportedly suffered second and third-degree burns to her lower leg in the incident. The husband and dog were not injured. The incident is currently under investigation with no further details given.

Though we have reported on hikers getting too close to the hot springs in the past – including that notorious Pierce Brosnan incident – this is the first known thermal injury in Yellowstone in 2024. Nonetheless, officials took the opportunity to remind park visitors of some important safety protocols.

"Stay on boardwalks and trails in hydrothermal areas and exercise extreme caution. The ground in these areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface."

Yellowstone is home to some 500 erupting hot springs (Image credit: Image Source)

Hot springs safety

Yellowstone is home to some 500 erupting hot springs, known as geysers, the most famous of which is Old Faithful, which has erupted every 44 minutes to two hours since 2000.

A bubbling pool might not look that different to the hot tub back at your cabin, but the reality is something else altogether. Your hot tub is probably around 100°F, which feels super toasty after a long day of hiking or cross country skiing, but is actually only a degree or three warmer than your normal body temperature.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A hot spring is warmed by the furnace otherwise known as the earth’s interior. If you’ve read up on Yellowstone fascinating facts, you’ll recall that the entire place is a volcano and its hot springs achieve a scorching temperature of nearly 200°F at the source, with steam vents up to 275°F according to the US Geological Survey.

Getting too close to hot springs can result in serious injury or death. It's important to stick to the designated trail, don't try dipping even a finger in, and if you drop your phone or anything else into the geyser, just wave it goodbye. Learn more in our article on hot spring safety at Yellowstone National Park.

