Yeti launches outdoor-ready flask and shot glasses in time for Father's Day

Just in time for Father's Day, Yeti has unveiled two new additions to its growing range of barware: a pocket-sized hip flask and a set of shot glasses so your dad can enjoy his favorite tipple out and about.

Unlike most Yeti drinkware, the flask isn't insulated, so it's not recommended for hot beverages (for that, stick to your trusty Rambler). Instead it's made from a single layer of kitchen-grade stainless steel, making it light to carry and dishwasher-friendly. It's available for $50 direct from Yeti.

The new shot glasses are $50 for a set of four, and come with their own matching carrying case to keep them neat and clean. They are also made using food-grade stainless steel, and are puncture- and rust-resistant.

The shot glasses are double-wall insulated, but unsurprisingly there are no lids available, and they aren't spill-proof.

Both the shot glasses and flask are available in six core colors: black, white, stainless steel, navy, Rescue Red (shown above), and the new Tropical Pink shade that landed last month, ready for summer.

There are no customization options available yet, but if you've got a specific design in mind, Yeti says "stay tuned".

