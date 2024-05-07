Yeti launches hot new Tropical Pink colorway ready for summer (but no coolers)

Yeti has just launched its third new color of 2024: a warm, rosy shade called Tropical Pink. Unlike this year's other two new hues, Agave Teal and Big Wave Blue, Tropical Pink is exclusively for drinkware. There are no hard or soft coolers in the color.

You'll find the whole range of Rambler and Yonder drinkware in the new shade, including the new Yeti French press, which comes in 34oz and 64oz versions. This tough cafetière is designed for making coffee outdoors, with double-wall vacuum insulation, a GroundsControl filter to stop your coffee stewing once it's done brewing, and a twist-to-lock lid. It's also dishwasher safe, you can can toss it in your bag and clean it up easily when you get home.

Other products include the ever popular 12oz Colster can cooler, perfect for keeping cold drinks chilled on summer days, and the dependable 12oz Hotshot bottle to ensure your coffee stays hot until you're ready to enjoy it.

Right now, there's also free shipping for Mother's Day on orders over $40 (excluding customized items and orders weighing over 500lb). Orders must be placed between May 5, 2024 5:00am CT and May 8, 2024 12:00pm CT for free shipping.