Why wait for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days? This Yeti cooler is $60 off right now

It may have a soft side, but the classy Yeti Hopper M15 Soft Cooler Bag is as hard as nails

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is still two weeks away, but right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Yeti Hopper M15 Soft Cooler for just $240 at Amazon. That's a rare savings of 20% off the list price for this premium build cooler.

The Yeti Hopper M15 Soft Cooler Bag is a good-looking, soft-sided cooler bag for hauling all your hydration requirements for day trips to the beach or other outdoor adventures. It has a hold capacity of 17L (15lb of ice), but in language we can all understand that translates to 32 cans (12oz), or seven bottles of wine.

In our field tests, we noted the exceptional quality of this cooler. It kept our drinks cold overnight in room-temperature conditions, and ice remained solid for 12 hours plus.

On the inside, the liner is constructed using welding techniques instead of stitching to provide leak-poof performance. The top snaps securely shut in a very satisfying and confidence-bestowing way, thanks to the magnets employed in the Magshield Access system, about which our writer Pat Kinsella commented, "It’s impossible not to love this element – the click is so crisp."

This deal applies to the M15 size in the gorgeous Agave Teal colorway, and we recommend you act quickly as discounts on Yeti coolers are rare and often fleeting. We'll be keeping you updated on all the best camping deals during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days this October 8 and 9, so check back to see what other great savings you can make.

In our opinion, the dimensions and carry capacity of the more modest-sized M15 are about perfect for picnics and day trips.

