Thirsty for deals? The mighty Yeti Rambler 46oz water bottle with chug cap is 20% off for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is underway, and right now you can pick up the highly sought-after Yeti Rambler 46oz water bottle with chug cap for $44 on Amazon. That's 20% off the regular list price for this hefty chugger, from a company that rarely discounts its products.

Yeti’s reputation for building robust, practically bulletproof drinkware continues with the Rambler series. Made with stainless steel, this double-wall vacuum water bottle keeps your drinks hot or cold.

The screw lid has a convenient carrying handle (though if you drop it, it probably won’t dent), and under the lid is a screw-on plastic chug cap, which is basically a drinking spout which makes it easy to drink out of this without dumping water on your face.

If the 36oz sounds like a little bit too much for you to handle, the Yeti Rambler 30oz water bottle with chug cap is also down by 20%, to just $30.40.

This deal applies to the X colorway. We'll be keeping you updated on all the best Amazon Prime Day Yeti deals, so keep checking back for great discounts on all your favorite gear.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on Yeti Rambler water bottles where you are.

