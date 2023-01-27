Your Garmin watch is getting heaps of fitness tracking updates

Garmin is rolling out a new software update for Forerunner 255 and 955 watches, which should greatly improve fitness tracking and general stability.

Software version 14.12 is rolling out now to members of Garmin's public beta testing program, and should be launched to all watch owners soon. As Notebookcheck (opens in new tab) reports, it makes nine major changes, including fixing a bug that caused part of the the stress graph to be hidden, and a problem that meant data from connected Stryd footpods wasn't always logged correctly.

Garmin has also made several changes to prevent crashes, and updated various data fields that appear during workouts. There's also a new lactate threshold (opens in new tab) data field for the Track Run activity, which helps you assess your current fitness level.

Full details of the update for both watches can be found on Garmin's forums (opens in new tab). Check out our guide to Garmin's beta testing program if you want to be first to get the latest software and help by reporting any bugs you discover,

Fenix 7, Enduro 2, and more

There's also a new beta software update for Garmin Fenix 7, Enduro 2, Epix (Gen 2) and Marq 2 watches. Software version 11.22 is rolling out now to members of the public beta testing program, and makes seven major changes.

These include a fix that corrects a bug with the recently added 'maps only' touch control setting, and one where the watch would should the wrong number when counting reps during weight sessions.

Garmin has also corrected a problem where data from the Jet Lag Adviser (opens in new tab) would cause the watch to crash when connected to a computer, and one where a blank menu item would appear in the training status list.

As Notebookcheck (opens in new tab) explains, this latest update comes just a few days after the launch of beta software version 11.21, which added 20 changes and new features, including a new Race Day card for the Morning Report to help you prepare for your next event, and a new Sail Expedition activity tracking mode.

Again, full details can be found on Garmin's forums (opens in new tab), where members of the beta program can also report any bugs they encounter during testing.