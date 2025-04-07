Garmin users to benefit from multiple significant fixes in fresh new update
There are 19 new improvements and bug fixes available on Garmin's Fenix 8, Fenix E, and Enduro 3 watches
A suite of fresh new updates has brought significant changes to some of Garmin's most popular GPS watches.
The Fenix 8, Fenix E, and Enduro 3 models will benefit from 19 uprades, which affect navigation, sports modes, health tracking, and more. Some seek to improve existing features, like improved daily suggestions, while others fix long-standing, irritating bugs, such as a fix of map layout errors.
There are several navigation fixes that will come as good news to hikers and trail runners, as multiple issues with maps and running compatibility have been addressed.
Below is the full list of new features, fixes, and improvements:
- Added a sail expedition point details page
- Added setting for notification vibration pattern
- Fixed cardio workout transition errors
- Fixed missing data in the sail race regatta timer
- Fixed duplicate saved locations in maps
- Fixed elevation data appearing incorrectly in activities
- Fixed touch lock issues
- Fixed maps missing data in navigation loop
- Fixed map layout errors
- Fixed navigation incompatibility in running
- Fixed crashes when editing map layout data
- Fixed a potential crash in meditation
- Fixed pulse oxygen value errors
- Fixed Tides app showing empty location names
- Fixed unavailable updates in map manager
- Fixed text issues in workout step instructions
- Improved daily suggestions
- Improved time settings to immediately pull from your phone
- Removed map controls from voice notes map
The latest update is available on Garmin's public beta program, which releases new features and bug fixes to enrolled users before the general public. This allows Garmin to troubleshoot any potential issues and receive feedback about its latest changes.
How to get Beta updates
To access the update, you'll need to be enrolled in the public beta program.
To sign up, simply log in to your Garmin Connect account and install the beta software to your device. From then on, you'll receive Garmin's beta updates whenever they become available.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
- The best Garmin watches: make the right choice for the sport you love
- The best GPS watches: feature-packed timepieces to keep you on course
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
Rumpl's first sleeping bag lets you turn the temperature up or down with "game-changing layering system"
"Tragic and unforeseeable" – 1 killed when tree falls on remote wilderness campsite where 4 were sleeping in hammocks