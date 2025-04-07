Garmin users to benefit from multiple significant fixes in fresh new update

There are 19 new improvements and bug fixes available on Garmin's Fenix 8, Fenix E, and Enduro 3 watches

A suite of fresh new updates has brought significant changes to some of Garmin's most popular GPS watches.

The Fenix 8, Fenix E, and Enduro 3 models will benefit from 19 uprades, which affect navigation, sports modes, health tracking, and more. Some seek to improve existing features, like improved daily suggestions, while others fix long-standing, irritating bugs, such as a fix of map layout errors.

There are several navigation fixes that will come as good news to hikers and trail runners, as multiple issues with maps and running compatibility have been addressed.

Below is the full list of new features, fixes, and improvements:

Added a sail expedition point details page

Added setting for notification vibration pattern

Fixed cardio workout transition errors

Fixed missing data in the sail race regatta timer

Fixed duplicate saved locations in maps

Fixed elevation data appearing incorrectly in activities

Fixed touch lock issues

Fixed maps missing data in navigation loop

Fixed map layout errors

Fixed navigation incompatibility in running

Fixed crashes when editing map layout data

Fixed a potential crash in meditation

Fixed pulse oxygen value errors

Fixed Tides app showing empty location names

Fixed unavailable updates in map manager

Fixed text issues in workout step instructions

Improved daily suggestions

Improved time settings to immediately pull from your phone

Removed map controls from voice notes map

The latest update is available on Garmin's public beta program, which releases new features and bug fixes to enrolled users before the general public. This allows Garmin to troubleshoot any potential issues and receive feedback about its latest changes.

To access the update, you'll need to be enrolled in the public beta program.

To sign up, simply log in to your Garmin Connect account and install the beta software to your device. From then on, you'll receive Garmin's beta updates whenever they become available.

