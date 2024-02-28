Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew socks review: quick drying, low maintenance comfort for miles

These sweat-wicking, breathable hiking socks are thin enough for summer adventures but add insulation during the colder months and provide enough padding for long hikes without ever getting stinky – in fact, it's hard to come up with a single complaint

Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew socks: first impressions

If you like to hike year-round, it can be a tall order to find a sock that's suited to every season, but this comfortable, high-performing hiking sock comes about as close as we can find. The Light Hiker Micro Crew comes to the lower calf and is constructed using a thinner weave to make this sock suitable for warm summer hiking without being too light for cooler weather.

A blend of merino wool and nylon is comfortable against the skin and totally itch-free, but it also means you get the sweat-wicking, breathable power you need to keep your feet from getting clammy or forming blisters, and a fast drying sock for the days when your hike involves a lot of bogs or stream crossings.

Specifications • List price: $24 / £27 (£25 women's)

• Gender specification: Men's and women's sizing available

• Sizes: Men's: M/L/XL, Women's: S/M/L

• Cut: Crew

• Materials: 64% Merino Wool 33% Nylon 3% Lycra Spandex

• Colors: Various prints available

• Best use: Hiking

The performance fit contours nicely to your foot with no bunching or chafing, and although these might not be high enough to work with very tall hiking boots, there's plenty of coverage for most footwear. Though Darn Tough describes them as having zero cushion, they are constructed to have some padding under foot and around your toes and heel where you need protection, while the upper section is more of a mesh design to enhance breathability.

No doubt one of the biggest selling points of these socks is the lifetime guarantee, combined with the fact that you can wear them for months at a time without needing to wash them. Basically, every hiker should own a pair of these socks and plan to wear them for many comfortable miles.

Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew socks: in the field

I've even worn these socks for trail running (Image credit: Future)

I've been a fan of Vermont-based Darn Tough socks since I moved to the Green Mountain State back in 2004 and in 20 years, I've been wearing their socks pretty consistently for hiking and running. For the past few months, I've been hitting the trails in these Light Hiker Micro Crew socks for both hiking and running, which means they've seen plenty of trails around Scotland, Yorkshire and the Lake District.

Here’s how they performed:

Fit and comfort

I have very small feet for an adult so I tested the Small size and was relieved to see that they're not too big. Any bigger and they would be, but as things are I can wear these without any bunching or chafing. Even though they're not foot specific, they contour nicely to my feet, hugging my arches and heels and not so tight that they restrict my toes, which I hate.

Whenever I can get away with wearing these, I do, as I find a thicker sock restricts my toes, and even though they're designed for hiking, I've been quite happily running in them this winter too as they're thin enough to fit under my trail running shoes.

The merino/nylon blend feels great against my skin. The company describes it as "silky" and while I wouldn't quite go that far, they're soft and there's no rubbing from the toe seam.

They're thin enough to work with most shoes and boots (Image credit: Future)

Moisture management and temperature control

These socks are brilliant for sweat management and breathability. Even though I've been testing them in cooler weather, I've worn other pairs through the warm summers and never been unhappy. They're even great when I pair them with warm, insulated hiking boots on milder days – I just never wind up with sweaty feet. They're also reasonably quick to dry thanks to the nylon content if they do get a bit sweaty.

On the other end of the spectrum, merino wool has insulating power so they're great for adding some warmth when I need it. For really cold weather, you may need a thicker sock but I'm generally happy enough with these year-round in Scotland, and prefer the lighter weight when I can get away with it over a thicker, warmer sock, especially for long hikes.

Odor resistance and durability

My favorite thing about these socks is that I can wear – and sweat in – them for months and months without getting sweaty. In fact, I only wash them when they get muddy or the kids drop too many raisins on the floor and they get squished into my socks. This means no smelly feet, but it also means they last much longer.

Though I've only been wearing these for a few months, I have enough experience with Darn Tough socks to know that I can likely wear them really regularly for several years before I have to worry about developing a hole. I do tent to wear a hole in their ultralight socks after about a year of continuous use thanks to the shape of my big toes, but I hope to get 3 - 5 years out of these. Of course, they have a lifetime guarantee but I tend to think I've got my money's worth with Darn Tough socks and am happy to buy another pair.

Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew socks: the bottom line

If you love to hike and you're looking for a merino-based sock that's versatile across seasons and with different types of footwear, there's no good reason not to own at least one pair of these socks. They're comfortable, breathable and last for years. For really cold weather, the Darn Tough Hiker Boot Midweight sock is what you want, but for the rest of the year, you'll be quite happy padding around in these.