I wore Vivobarefoot's Magna Lite hiking boots every day for 6 weeks and my feet have never felt better – get yours for 30% off right now

The minimalist Vivobarefoot Magna Lite SG boots are available at a discount. These popular boots have received 4.5 stars from hikers.

The minimalist Vivobarefoot Magna Lite SG boots are made almost entirely from recycled materials and have a barely-there feel when you’re wearing them out on the trails. Lightweight and breathable, these decent-looking boots offer ankle support and great grip combined with superb trail feel.

As an experiment, I wore these boots every day for six weeks last year, having never worn barefoot shoes before, and I couldn't believe how much I loved them. Yes, they look a little odd, but I noticed a real difference in my big toe pain and stiffness and was surprised by how comfortable they are.

I didn't think they'd really be a contender for the trails and I might end up with a sprained ankle, but I was wrong. Having so much more connection to the trails and dexterity in my feet actually meant I was more stable and confident. I'm now the proud owner of two pairs of Vivobarefoot shoes and would definitely consider myself a convert.

There can be a difference between “barefoot” and “zero drop”, but without a midsole, having zero drop between the heel and toes is nearly always a feature of barefoot shoes and boots. This promotes a more tactile approach to trekking that makes you think more carefully about your foot placement and walking style.

These aren't the warmest boots, and while they're water-repellent for a shower, they aren't waterproof, so you might not be able to wear them for a few months, but it's worth picking them up now while the sale is on.

