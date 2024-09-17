I'm a seasoned hiker and mountaineer - here's how I update my hiking kit for fall

For many, fall is simply the best season for hiking adventures. The summer crowds have dispersed, the kids are back at school and a hush has returned to the trails. The haze of the warmer months has been replaced by brilliant clear skies and mist hangs in the valleys. The sun crowns the mountains in gold and the woodland takes on resplendent earthy hues of red, orange and yet more gold. Fall, at its best, has an aura that’s irresistible.

However, it’s also the season where temperatures begin to drop and conditions begin to turn. Winter is coming, after all. So, before you grab your best hiking boots, all your summer gear and punch Acadia National Park into Google Maps, it’s worth considering how to update your kit for the colder adventures to come.

We’ve asked one of our backcountry experts to reveal how he updates his hiking kit for fall and for the reasons behind his choices. Of course, there’s no one size fits all – you can expect different conditions depending on where, and how high, you hike, while an early September adventure is likely to be much warmer than a late November outing. However, for general principles and the aspects to consider, read on.

Fall's mixed conditions mean you'll need most of your summer gear, and then some (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

I update my hiking kit for fall by packing slightly warmer and more protective kit than I would for summer. Fall days are colder, and they can be wetter and windier, so it’s crucial to take kit to deal with this. However, also check the weather before any hike and plan accordingly. Generally speaking, compared to summer I’d take:

Meet the expert

Alex Foxfield Advnture contributor and Mountain Leader Alex is an avid hiker and a qualified Mountain Leader, as well as being an expert on hiking clothing and equipment. He enjoys blue sky days and challenging conditions in equal measure and is happiest in the mountains.

Today's best deals

Check the mountain weather forecast

Check a mountain weather website or app before packing

Look for key details like chance of rain, wind speed and direction and temperature

Check the weather before you head out (Image credit: komoot)

Before packing for any adventure, you need to know what you’re heading into. There is a great selection of mountain weather apps and websites these days, so you should be able to get a clear picture of what the conditions are likely to be like up high. This will include key factors like, temperature on the summits, chance of rainfall, wind direction and speed, and visibility. In mild, benign September conditions, you’d be fine in pretty much summer hiking garb. Whereas plummeting November temperatures, gusty winds and hail calls for a much more considered kit list. Gather the information, then use your judgement.

Bigger backpack

A bigger pack is needed for fall adventures

Between 20 and 30 liters is the sweet spot

Between 20 and 30 liters is the sweet spot for fall hiking, such as the Osprey Manta 24 (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

As you’ll soon see, I carry more stuff in fall than in summer, when I can pretty much get away with just a small hydration pack. Fall calls for a daypack with more capacity. For day hiking, I’d say the sweet spot is between 20 and 30 liters, depending on how much stuff you intend to carry. You shouldn’t need too much more unless wild camping is on the menu. Features like a ventilated back panel are still desirable for when you’re working up a sweat, while a hydration sleeve is important if you intend to bring your bladder along.

Waterproof footwear is ideal for many fall adventures

The choice between hiking shoes and boots is mostly personal

More robust footwear is required, such as the Aku Trekker Lite III GTX (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Depending on where you’re hiking, you can often get away without waterproof footwear in summer. For example, I often hiking in trail running shoes during dry spells in the warmer months. However, fall can often be wetter, both underfoot and in terms of the amount of rainfall. With this in mind, waterproof hiking shoes or boots are advisable. Cold, wet feet are a recipe for misery. Look for footwear with a Gore-Tex membrane or brand’s proprietary waterproof tech, such as Columbia’s OutDry.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether you opt for shoes or boots is partly down to personal preference. Unless you’re camping, you’re unlikely to be carrying so much weight that boots with high levels of ankle protection are strictly necessary. I’d opt for waterproof shoes for most fall hikes, and I’d even be tempted by waterproof winter trail running shoes for some.

Today's best Merrell MQM 3 GTX deals $145 View

Thicker socks

Wear thicker socks than you would in summer to keep your feet warm and comfortable

A Merino wool and synthetic blend is best for performance and durability

I'm a big fan of Darn Tough's socks for fall season hiking (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

I often wear light hiking socks in the summer months, such as a pair of Darn Tough’s Light Hiker Micro Crews. For fall, I’d probably still get away with these but I’d usually opt for a sock with medium thickness, such as Darn Tough’s Hiker Boot Midweight. Thicker socks provide a little more warmth, as well as cushioning, which adds comfort when paired with more rugged footwear.

Regardless of brand – though I am a big fan of Darn Tough – look for socks with a high percentage of Merino wool, as they’ll be odor-repellent, moisture wicking, quick drying and they’ll boast an excellent warmth to weight ratio. A blend of Merino wool with nylon ensures durability, while also keep an eye out for elastane, which gives socks their stretchy quality.

Protective pants

Hiking pants will keep you warm and protected in fall

Carry waterproof over trousers if there's a chance of rain

Hiking pants will keep the wind out and keep your legs warm, such as the Fjällräven Keb Agile Winter Trousers (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Whether you opt for shorts or pants will depend on the forecast and the temperatures. Generally speaking, hiking pants provide the warmth and protection required for fall hiking in all but the wettest conditions. However, I’d avoid insulated pairs until winter bites. Shorts still get a look in if heading out on warm September days.

As a lot of my hiking takes place in regions with high levels of precipitation, I always carry a pair of waterproof over trousers as well. These kinds of rain pants are lightweight, designed to be compact and packable, and can be quickly added over your standard pants.

More layers

Fall is colder than summer, so more hiking layers are required

Many thin layers are better than one thick layer

A base layer, then fleece and down jackets, followed by an outer shell is a good approach

You'll be in need of your mid layers more often during fall, such as the Houdini Men's Pace Flow Houdi (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Fall is colder than summer and if you’re hiking in the mountains, you also have to consider that the temperatures up on the summits are going to be lower than in the valley. As a rule of thumb, you can expect temperatures to drop by around 3.5°F for every 1,000 feet of elevation gain.

To insulate against the cold, a bit of layering is required. Always remember, multiple thin layers are better than one thick layer. Your radiated body heat will warm the spaces between each layer, providing effective insulation, while the ability to remove or add layers at will means you can manage your temperature better.

What you don’t want is a situation where you’ve only got a base layer and one, thick insulated layer (such as a belay jacket). You might be warm to begin with but then you'll overheat as you start exerting yourself. However, taking off your jacket leaves just your base layer and you might end up being dangerously cold. This is why multiple layers are better, as you can find your ideal Goldilocks zone.

I’m someone who runs quite hot, so even in November I can usually get away with a quality Merino wool or synthetic base layer, a thin fleece jacket and perhaps an outer shell if it’s windy or rainy. I’d also have a down jacket or synthetic puffer, plus a spare fleece, stashed in my daypack, just in case. However, you’ll know you well you cope with the cold and most would both wear or carry additional layers.

More protective shell

An outer shell will keep you protected from the wind and rain

In rainy regions, a waterproof hardshell is essential

A decent waterproof hardshell provides the needed protection against cold, wind and rain, such as the Rab Firewall Light jacket (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Frigid temps, blustery gusts and heavy rain all call for a more protective shell than I’d wear for summer showers. The combination of cold, wind and rain can be particularly dangerous, so it’s vital to carry a waterproof jacket when hiking in regions where this combo is a possibility.

During the summer months, I’d typically take either a running jacket or a lightweight waterproof, such as a Gore-Tex Paclite jacket like the excellent Norrøna Falketind. For fall hikes where rain is a possibility, a more rugged and protective shell is called for. Standard Gore-Tex jackets, like the Tierra Västra, or any jacket that sits in a brand’s mid-price range should do the job. Unless you’re planning on fastpacking or running, or you find yourself in the midst of a blazing September heatwave, avoid jackets that shout about being “lightweight”. On the other hand, you won’t need to go all guns blazing with a Gore-Tex Pro jacket either – these are designed for more serious winter conditions and generally weigh a tonne.

If you’re hiking in regions where rainfall is rare, a softshell is a more comfortable, lightweight option that’ll provide greater freedom of movement. They won’t repel the rain as effectively as their hardshell cousins, but they’ll keep the wind out. There are insulated varieties for late fall too, though bear in mind these aren’t strictly necessary if you get your layering right in the first place.

Accessories

Carry hats and gloves for the cold up high

Sun protection may still be necessary, as might insect repellent

Shorter days means you should carry a headlamp or flashlight

Trekking poles and gaiters may also be useful on wilderness hikes

A beanie hat will keep your head toasty on windswept ridges in fall (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Just as fall’s colder temps mean more layers, you’ll also have your extremities to consider. A decent pair of hiking gloves will take the sting out of the windchill while on the high ridges. If you take a lot of photos or navigate using hiking apps, a pair that has touchscreen compatibility is a real boon. Avoid pairs intended for winter, unless you’re likely to be ascending into sub-zero temps – no one wants sweaty hands! Likewise, your bonce will thank you for a beanie hat when the mercury is low.

The level of sun protection you’ll need will depend on when and where you’re hiking. It goes without saying that if you’re somewhere like Badlands National Park in early September, you’ll want to slap on a load of sunscreen, wear sunglasses and don a sun hat. Come November, you’d probably get away with applying moisturizer that includes a little sun protection at the start of the day.

Again, depending on where you are, fall can mean biting insects. I do a lot of my hiking in the Scottish Highlands, home to the incredibly irritating highland midge – or Culicoides impunctatus to give it its exotic Latin name, or Meanbh-chuileag in Scottish Gaelic (I wonder if this nasty little insect is the origin of the word mean?). Anyway, the midges are actually at their worst in mid summer, so insect repellent isn’t as absolutely essential in the fall (or autumn, as we’d say in Britain). However, I’d still pack some, just in case.

Another feature of fall, particularly towards its end, is shorter daylight hours. It’s easy to be caught out on a long November hike by a rapidly sinking sun. This is why it’s always a good idea to have the safety net of a headlamp and a spare, or a flashlight.

Finally, if you’re hiking in wilderness areas, you may have to negotiate tricky river crossings, particularly if fall’s increased rainfall leads to rivers being in spate. Trekking poles are very useful for balance and for feeling beneath the surface when crossing, while gaiters will stop any water flowing into your footwear – as long as you don’t fall in…

Food and drink

You may not need as much water, though carrying a filter is a good idea

A hiking flask with a hot drink is a treat on colder days

Coffee is a huge morale booster on cold weather hikes (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

There’s not much difference between the food and drink I’d carry in summer compared to what I take along in the fall. I’d take less water than on hot summer days, though taking a water filter is a good idea, as it allows you to top up your hydration bladder or water bottles on the trail without the worry of parasites and the like. Plus, it weighs far less than carrying an additional 500ml or similar.

On colder days, having a hot drink is a real morale booster and a treat to look forward to when taking shelter on a summit. I often take a small hiking flask with some strong, piping hot coffee to enjoy.