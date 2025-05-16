I'm taking this cozy, innovative Big Agnes sleeping bag on my trek to Everest Base Camp – it's over $100 off in REI's Memorial Day sale

Next week, I'm beginning the trek to Everest Base Camp where temperatures can plummet at night. In total, we'll be spending 11 nights sleeping in tea houses, so I knew I needed to pack a serious sleeping bag that could handle the cold and would also let me sleep comfortably.

I've finally settled on the Big Agnes Torchlight EXP 0 Sleeping Bag, which has an innovative expandable design, and right now you can pick it up for just $337.39 at REI if you're in the market for a really good bag.

Designed and tested in the mountains of Colorado, this Big Agnes bag has a comfort rating of 0F (-18C) and is made with hydrophobic down so it continues to keep you cozy in damp conditions.

But the most exciting part is that it features Big Agnes' patent-pending design that includes an extra zip so it can be expanded for side sleepers, and that can make the difference between a good night's sleep and a night of tossing and turning at camp.

This isn't the lightest or most packable bag I own, but with a compression sack you can bring it along on backpacking trips and it's great for car camping. It's fully insulated top and bottom using baffled construction and a comfortable jacket-style hood opening contours to the shape of your face for a snug fit, plus it has straps to attach it to your sleeping pad so you don't roll off in the night.

