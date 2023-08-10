Amazon Prime Day 2023 Yeti deals: what to expect in the October sale

Yeti coolers rarely go on sale, but Amazon Prime Day is one of the rare occasions when you're likely to see some substantial price cuts. Several Yeti coolers, mugs and bottles received big price cuts during Prime Day in July and proved enormously popular, selling out long before the event was over.

Don't worry if you missed out though, because Amazon has announced that it's running another Prime sales event in October, giving you a second bite at the cherry.

Amazon hasn't yet announced the exact date for Prime Big Deal Days, as the event is known, but the company's media website says it's "bringing an exclusive shopping event" to Amazon Prime members in 19 countries, including the US and UK. On LinkedIn, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores Doug Herrington promised to share more details closer to the event

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to get the best deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial at the start of October, which will see you through the sales event and give you time to decide whether you want to continue it for perks like free Prime delivery and access to Prime Video.

Today's best deals

If you can't wait until Amazon Prime Big Day Deals, there are some great deals on Yeti coolers, drinkware, and accessories available right now.

US deals

Yeti Rescues

If you're on a budget, you can get a great deal by opting for second-hand gear. Yeti takes in coolers that have been lightly used, refurbishes them so they're ready to use again, and offers them for a discount.

UK deals

20% off Yeti Rambler 14oz mugs

Each of these insulated mugs is big enough to double as a camp bowl, and you can get one for just £24 right now. Only two colors are left in stock right now: Rescue Red and Offshore Blue.

Up to 40% off Yeti apparel

Get up to £20 off Yeti branded caps, T-shirts, fleeces, and sweatshirts for men and women. You can pick up a hat from just £15, and T-shirts now start at £18.

Today's best prices

If you need a Yeti cooler, bottle or mug right now, here are today's best prices for a wide range of gear, updated daily. We're always adding products to our price checker, so check back often to see what's new.

FAQ

What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event, when Amazon gives Prime members special discounts on thousands of products. Some deals run for the full 48 hours, while others are Lightning Deals that only last for a brief time.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days? Prime Big Deal Days is a second sales event, very similar to Amazon Prime Day, which is taking place in October 2023. Amazon has run similar sales in previous years, but with different names. Last year, for example, the second Amazon Prime deals event was called Prime Early Access.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? The date of Amazon Prime Day 2024 hasn't been announced yet, but it's likely to be in the second week of July.