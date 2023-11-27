I've found all the best Cyber Monday deals on Hoka shoes, starting at just $63.99

Looking for a great deal on Hoka shoes this Cyber Monday? We've got you covered, with shoes for track, road, and trail running, and chilling out in between, with prices starting at just $63.99.

Hoka itself isn't holding a Cyber Monday sale in the US this year, but don't wirry, there are huge savings at Backcountry, Dick's Sporting Goods, and REI, with up to $46 off selected styles. The most popular sizes are selling fast, so you'll need to move quickly to grab a pair while stock lasts.

Can't see what you want here? I'm rounding up all the best Hoka Cyber Monday deals from around the web in both the US and the UK, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Hoka Crescendo MD: $79.99 $63.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Save $16 These carbon plate track and field shoes are going cheap in the blue/white colorway and the full range of sizes is still available at the time of writing. They're perfect for beginners, with extra cushioning and a thicker midsole than average.

Hoka Restore TC: $109.95 $93.50 at Backcountry

Save $16.45 There's 15% off this comfy slip-on shoe that's made for off-days and post-run recovery. It's still full price if you buy it direct from Hoka, though sizes are now limited at Backcountry.

Hoka Ricon 3: $124.95 $100 at Backcountry

Save $24.95 Speed is the name of the game with the Rincon 3, with an ultralight construction, Meta-Rocker shape for forward propulsion, and carefully placed rubber on the outsole for traction and durability. Even the tongue has been slimmed down to save weight.

Hoka Challenger ATR 6: $140 $107.73 at REI

Save $32.27 These cushioned road-to-trail shoes are now in very limited stock, so you'll need to move fast to grab them before they fly off the virtual shelves. As the name implies, they're made for all terrains, and will take you from your front door to easy trails and back again.

Hoka Stinson ATR 6: $170 $129.73 at REI

Save $40.27 Another road-to-trail shoe, the Stinson can handle slightly tougher terrain thanks to features like a reinforced toe cap and zonal rubber on the outsole for extra grip exactly where you need it. All sizes are still in stock at the time of writing.

Hoka Trail Code GTX: $184.95 $138.75 at Backcountry

Save $46.20 An all-weather hiking boot with a Gore-Tex membrane to keep your feet dry and comfortable. featuring a Vibram rubber sole with 5mm lugs to provide plenty of grip, plus a Meta-Rocker sole and masses of cushioning for long non-technical hikes.

If you're in the UK, you can take advantage of Hoka's own Cyber Monday sale, where heaps of new lines have just been added. Check it out.