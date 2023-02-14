Want to improve your relationship? Go hiking, say researchers

Are you looking for ways to improve your relationship? Regularly-scheduled date nights and couples therapy both have their place, sure, but if you're a lover of adventure, you might be thrilled to learn that research shows taking a hike with your beloved is a successful way to improve your sense of togetherness and increase trust. And these benefits don't just stop at your romantic relationships – hiking with a parent, child, sibling or friend also helps you both to strengthen your bond. Whether you're seeking to inject a little excitement into a long term relationship or lay a good foundation for a budding coupling or friendship, you'll do well to get your best hiking boots on and hit the trail together, according to the science. Read on to find out how hiking helps your relationships.

Can the benefits of hiking go beyond how you feel in your own body and mind and also have a positive impact on your relationships with others? Scientists seem to think so (Image credit: Jordan Siemens)

Three ways hiking helps your relationships

According to an article in Psychology Today (opens in new tab), indicators of a healthy relationship include characteristics such as trust, communication, empathy and reciprocity, which sound a bit more like things you learn on the psychologist’s couch than the hiking trail. However, a 2017 study by researchers at San Jose University (opens in new tab) examined the effects of taking a 20-minute walk in an arboretum on 27 pairs of mothers and their middle-childhood daughters. Just this short time spent walking in a green space improved cohesion and sense of togetherness between the mothers and their daughters.

These results suggest that getting out on a hike or walk with a friend, family member or partner – even just a short forest stroll – could really improve your bond and sense of connection. There’s a great argument here for hiking with friends and family members to improve your relationships, even if you’re just setting aside one morning or afternoon every couple of weeks to get out in the hills together. Best of all, you can reap these benefits without paying for the expensive vacations that many busy couples and families rely on for bonding time – at most, you might want to invest in a couple of pairs of hiking shoes if you plan to tackle tough terrain. Oh, and a compass so you don’t get lost, which could be another relationship ruiner.

Getting out on a hike or walk with a friend, family member or partner could really improve your bond and sense of connection (Image credit: Getty)

You might be wondering here if the main factor in improving relationship cohesion might just be in the spending of time together, and whether these results could be replicated by going to the movies together, or going out for a meal. Certainly, spending time together doing enjoyable activities can benefit your relationships, but a group of four studies published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology (opens in new tab) in 2014 identified that spending time in beautiful, natural environments is what helps with so-called prosocial behavior.

These clinical studies found the participants exhibited more generosity, empathy, trust and helping behaviors – all indicators of healthy relationships – after being exposed to images of nature and potted plants. Imagine then what spending time in a lush forest or near a thundering waterfall somewhere like Olympic National Park can do for you and your loved ones?

Clinical studies found the participants exhibited more generosity, empathy, trust and helping behaviors after being exposed to images of nature (Image credit: Getty Images)

But what if hiking for you is really about getting out there by yourself, away from the noise and clearing your head? Do you have to give up some of your precious alone time and start hiking in a group, or can you still get the same benefits on your relationships even if you hike alone?