"I went through a full range of waterproofs!” Ultra runner Tom Hollins on the kit he used for his record-breaking Wainwrights run

Fancy a challenge? 51-year-old ultra-runner Tom Hollins just smashed the self-supported record for the gruelling Wainwrights challenge.

The British athlete trekked over 300 miles / 482.3km and climbed all 214 Lake District peaks in 8 days, 9 hours, and 44 minutes. He demolished the previous record in freezing winter conditions over snow-covered, rocky terrain.

So, how on earth does someone prepare for such an arduous physical feat? And what gear could possibly be good enough? I caught up with the Yorkshire native to find out.

Training

Tom Hollins donned Scarpa and Montane gear for the challenge (Image credit: Summit Fever Media)

Instead of following a tailored program, Tom continued his normal routine of long distance running.

"I'm going to have to give a truthful answer and say I didn't do any training at all, but I need to put that in some serious context," he jokes. "My normal running is up and down hills with poles. All the stuff I do normally is essentially training for the Wainwrights."

As an experienced ultra-runner, Tom is constantly scampering up and down hills with the support of his trekking poles, which spread your exerted force and improve stability on the trails.

In January, Tom came second in the gruelling Winter Spine Sprint race, a 46-mile slog through the iconic Pennine way, one of Britain's toughest trail running routes. He completed the race in 10 hours and 17 minutes and credits it for keeping his fitness up before the Wainwrights.

"I did the spine sprint in January," he explains, "and so I've been doing a lot more flatter, trail-type running, a bit of faster running."

Trail running on flat routes is a great way to train. It's easier on your knees than up-and-downhill running and less likely to induce the repetitive strain injuries common in road running, as every footfall differs.

Nutrition

The Wainwright challenge is named after British walker Alfred Wainwright, who wrote a series of guides to the Lake District (Image credit: Summit Fever Media)

Tom completed the challenge 'self-supported', which means that no one ran with him, made his food, or gave him supplies. So, in advance of the challenge, he packed food into 'drop bags', which he left in the B&Bs he planned to stay in each night.

"My preference is to eat as much normal food as possible," says Tom. "But because I was self-supported, I left myself drop points every 20 to 24 hours or so. What I actually got was just things you could eat in a supermarket that would last six days in a drop bag."

On the clock throughout the challenge, Tom rarely allowed himself more than four or five hours of rest and recuperation before he was back out in the mountains.

"You've got to try and have as much savory food as possible in order to make sure that you can actually eat it," he explains. "It was mainly things like pork scratchings and mini cheddars [savory biscuits], dehydrated meals which I rehydrated with a kettle when I got to my drop bag."

Shoes

Tom Hollins negotiates the snow (Image credit: Summit Fever Media)

Tom was sponsored throughout the challenge by mountaineering brand Scarpa.

For harsh, rocky sections, he wore Scarpa's Spin ST trail running shoes, a tough, grippy pair with large 7mm lugs to keep you upright on uneven ground. This design also features an abrasion-resistant high collar to protect your ankles from scratches and injury on the trails.

On less technical sections, Tom donned the Scarpa Spin Planet trail running shoes. These lightweight trail running shoes are more concerned with comfort than grip and protection. They boast a 28mm stack and weigh just 290g per shoe.

Clothing

Tom's also partnered with British outdoor brand Montane, who provided his clothing for the trip. He put his gear through its paces in various unforgiving weather conditions. Alongside food, Tom left fresh running clothing and waterproofs in the B&Bs he slept in along the way.

"I went through their full range of waterproofs," he laughs. "I had a different set of waterproofs in each bag. It was quite a privilege to have that level of kit."

Feeling inspired? Check out our expert guide to how to start trail running.