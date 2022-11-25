The best Black Friday tent deals under $100

There are some huge savings on camping gear in this year's Black Friday sales, and to help you get into camping on a budget, we've rounded up all the best deals on tents under $100. There's everything from lightweight two-person backpacking tents through to tents that house up to six for car camping with the family.

We wouldn't recommend taking these tents out in very harsh conditions, but they will be fine for camping in mild weather, and many are designed specifically for the summer months with features like extra mesh ventilation and blackout fabric so you aren't woken too early by summer sunrises.

We're also rounding up all this year's best Black Friday camping deals, including sleeping bags, sleeping mats, camp kitchen gear, and folding furniture, so you can kit out your entire campsite for less.

(opens in new tab) Stoic Driftwood 3 Person Tent: $209 $73.15 at Backcountry (opens in new tab)

Save $135.85 This lightweight backpacking tent is extremely well designed for the price, with loads of interior pockets. a gear loft, and mesh ceiling for ventilation in warm weather (or even stargazing).

(opens in new tab) Stoic Madrone 6 Person Tent: $219 $87.60 at Backcountry (opens in new tab)

Save $131.40 A good-sized tent for the whole family, which is best suited to car camping. It features a mesh ceiling for extra ventilation, loads of interior pockets for your gear, and packs down into a handy duffel bag.

(opens in new tab) Coleman 4 Person Dome Tent: $229.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $130 The four-person version of this tent, complete with a screened-off porch that keeps out pesky bugs, is designed to block up to 90% of sunlight so you won't be woken too early when you're camping in the summer.

(opens in new tab) Quechua 2 Second Fresh & Black: $149 $65 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

Save $84 We put this the three-person version of this tent to the test last week, and found it roomy and easy to pitch. We wouldn't recommend it for very wet conditions, but it would be a sound choice for milder weather or festival camping.

(opens in new tab) Coleman 4 Person Skydome Tent: $114.99 $70 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $44.99 One for taller campers, this model offers 20% more headroom than a standard Coleman tent so you can sit up without bumping your head. The footprint is roomy too, and you can fit a queen size air mattress inside.

(opens in new tab) Quechua MH100: $69.99 $35 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

Save $34.99 One of the cheapest tents we've seen this Black Friday, the MH100 is lightweight, compact, and easy to carry. Again. not a tent we'd recommend for harsh conditions,. but a nice choice for summer trips.