A bright idea: why I think hikers and runners should ditch dark colors on the trails

I am not normally someone who comments on other people’s choices of clothing and color-ways. I enjoy a world where people can choose their own styles. I mean, wouldn’t it be dull if everyone looked the same? However, when it comes to gear choices for the trails, I do have a much stronger opinion and I think color is good – and brighter colors are better still.

It goes without saying that comfort and hill safety are important considerations when setting out to hike or run in an outdoors environment.

Even if it is a short local hike on well-used trails, most people will want to wear clothing that aims to keep them cool in hot weather, protected from the sun and warm and dry when it’s cold or wet. So, lightweight, fast-drying base layers are ideal in the summer, while waterproof jackets and puffer jackets make good sense in the winter.

When heading into areas that are more off-the-beaten track, ensuring that you have tried-and-tested kit to cope with a range of weather conditions, from hot and sunny to cold and wet, will be even more of a vital consideration. The aim is to maintain a comfortable body temperature and to ensure you are protected from the elements.

Yet, when it comes to safety, there is another very important consideration. People should choose brighter hues, such as orange, yellow, red, turquoise and pink, rather than black, brown and dark green.

Fiona and a friend choose bright clothing colors for hill running (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

Not enough brightness out there

While clothing trends come and go, I still see too many people wearing darker colored outdoor clothing. From my own observations, the situation appears a bit brighter at higher altitude with more mountain hikers wearing colorful shades than at lower level on hills and trails but, I would argue, it's still too dull overall.

I have also seen far too many runners and cyclists wearing colors that make them blend into their surroundings – for example, a black jacket when cycling on tarmac and darker tones on night trail runs.

I know that people choose to wear black or navy waterproof jackets, tops and trousers because they want to blend into a crowd – particularly when they’re not on the trail – rather than stand out. I have friends who prefer what they believe is a more flattering figure created by darker colored apparel.

Others make their choices based on the need to wear items, such as a waterproof jacket, to the office as well as on the trails. I get this, but I still think it’s unwise.

I also understand that wildlife fans prefer to blend into the environment and will wear earthy colors to remain camouflaged but earthy colors make people invisible in other situations.

As Richard Shepherd, purchasing director at outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Ellis Brigham, explains: “In terms of outdoor clothing colors, we definitely sell more darker colors than brights overall.

“However, when split by activity use, darker colors are what customers mainly buy for everyday wear, commuting and gentle walks. Often, it’s because they are looking for clothing that can be used for both and they choose darker colors because of this.

“It's more likely to be hikers and climbers who choose brighter colors. They look for higher performance and more sport-specific clothing and they also tend to choose brighter colors.

“A good way to think about it is that as the terrain gets steeper, the color taste of customers gets brighter – with the majority of climbing clothing being very bright, whereas hikers choose something more conservative.”

Fiona wears bright colors from head to ankles, as does her friend (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

Some brands are doing what they can to increase the range of more vibrant colorways although, commercially, there will always be a balance to be struck between what sells – and what is manufactured. In many cases, retailers will dictate the supply chain based on what has sold well in previous seasons.

“First and foremost, Berghaus is a brand that is grounded in performance, and our product color choices reflect that,” Fiona Taylor, global head of design at Berghaus, tells Advnture. “However, the outdoor market has changed a lot, particularly during the last five years – the lines have blurred between performance and style, as the sector has become more inclusive towards a new era of enthusiasts and activists who are driving a different, less traditional agenda.

“This has shaken things up and challenged the old norms, breathing life into what was, in all honesty, quite a snobby, macho, stuffy industry, particularly in the UK. Speaking as someone who has climbed and hiked all my life, I can state this from personal experience.

“Our color selection comes from a place of what feels authentic to Berghaus, especially in our outdoor performance categories like Extrem and Trail. We strive to achieve the right balance of what is modern and adapts to those wider global market shifts, with what is right for specific consumer needs when on the hill and mountain.

“Over the last two decades, I’ve worked in the USA, Asia and Europe and I think that the UK outdoor apparel market is particularly conservative when it comes to product color.

“Berghaus already has a very long track record of ensuring that our apparel and packs are available in vibrant colors, and in many cases they also include reflective details for adventures that start in, or continue in, the dark.

“When we launched the all new Extrem collection in 2022, almost all of the products were available in a striking red color, and for 2025, we’re introducing ‘Spark’ yellow, which really stands out, and has been very well received by the trade. Having these bright and very visible options is key to what Berghaus offers through its performance products."

So, it does appear to be a bit of a chicken and egg situation then. If retail buyers generally stick to more conservative options when placing orders, in turn it makes it tough economically for clothing brands to make kit in brighter colors. It’s common-sense that there needs to be a fairly high demand for clothing lines to merit the cost of making them.

However, if the brighter hues are not in the shops in the first place, then consumers continue to have less choice.

But why am I so concerned about color in hiking clothes and other outdoor apparel?

When ski touring with a friend, Fiona wears a brightly colored ski jacket and pants (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

The case for brighter colors

For me, being seen is my aim. I am not saying I want to be in the spotlight because of my brighter colored clothing. I am not an exhibitionist although I do find that wearing bright colors and fun designs makes me happier.

I love, for example, the fabulous array of colors of my Flanci skorts and I have an outdoors wardrobe that incudes a bright blue Montane Spine Gore-Tex running jacket, a bright green Berghaus hiking jacket, OMM rain pants with a blue and a green leg, Salewa ski touring jacket and trousers in bright orange and blue, and a lot of colorful headwear.

As well as finding the bright colors ‘happy’, I am aware that if I am unlucky enough to be in an accident or an emergency incident, any rescuers will be able to find me much more easily in the mountains. Last year, rescue crews in Colorado appealed to hikers to reconsider wardrobe choices after difficulty locating an injured person.

I have spoken to several people in different Mountain Rescue Teams over the years and one of their top tips is color choices. A spokesperson for Scottish Mountain Rescue, Charlotte Wood, told me: “We encourage people to wear bright outer layers to increase visibility in Scotland’s outdoors. In emergency situations, when our volunteer teams are out searching for their casualty, being visible to rescuers can make the difference between life and death.”

Roger Webb, of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team, also gave his tips on “how to get found alive” after a mountain accident. One clear point he makes is: “Searchers are looking for something that doesn't fit in the landscape. You don't have to be dressed like a Christmas tree – just don't dress like a rock or a ninja.”

Bright Flanci winter running tights and Dynafit trail shoes (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

I think all the layers of clothing should be bright and not just the outer jacket. I frequently remove my waterproof jacket and when I take this off I still like to be visible. This is why I do not choose black base layers or mid-layers. Even my skorts, running tights and waterproof over-pants are brightly colored.

If an accident happens and I am not wearing my bright outer layer, I will still be visible thanks to further brightly hued clothing. I even choose bright colors for rucksacks and footwear where possible. For example, I have bright pink Saucony trail shoes and a red Osprey pack.

It’s worth carrying a head lamp, a brightly colored or reflective backpack cover or a bivy sack or shelter when you are out in the mountains, too. If you end up stuck or stranded, you can use these items to make yourself more visible to rescuers.

I have also made the same point about wetsuits in this review. Black or darker colors do not stand out against the dark water.

Of course, there will be people who say I am worrying about something that is unlikely to happen; that my chances of needing to be rescued are not so great as to worry about the color of kit I choose. Well, I have a few responses to this: