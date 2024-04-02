It's not a typo – there's £100 off the Garmin inReach Mini 2 at Amazon right now
This tiny satellite communicator could save your life in an emergency, and it's cheaper than ever today
We've seen some great deals on the Garmin inReach Mini 2 this year, but today's offer is the best by miles. Right now, you can grab the Garmin inReach Mini 2 for just £249.99 at Amazon, which is the cheapest it's ever been – even on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.
The inReach Mini 2 is tiny, measuring just 2.04 x 3.90 x 1.03in, but it could save your life in an emergency. It's a satellite communicator, which lets you stay in touch with friends and family when hiking and camping, even when there's no mobile phone signal, and allows you to summon help in an emergency by sending an interactive SOS to the Garmin Response Center, which can put you in contact with the right emergency services anywhere in the world.
If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin inReach Mini 2 where you are.
Garmin inReach Mini 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGarmin-Lightweigth-Satellite-Communicator-Interactive%2Fdp%2FB09RQZPQ1T%2Fref%3Dsr_1_35%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">
£349.99 £249.99 at Amazon
Save £100 This potentially lifesaving satellite communicator is cheaper than ever today, with £100 off at Amazon. Deal applies to black version only.
To use the inReach Mini 2's satellite communication features, you'll also need an inReach subscription plan. Luckily there are lots of options available, starting from just £14.99 for a consumer safety plan, which will be the right option for most of your regular hiking, camping and trail running adventures.
If you're not in the UK, here are today's best Garmin inReach Mini 2 deals near you:
