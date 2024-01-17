Stay cozy with 40% off Patagonia jackets, fleeces and more at REI

There are some great sales happening at REI right now, including up to 40% off last season's gear from Patagonia. Almost everything in the sale is the same as the new 2024 lineup, just in different colors, so you're not missing out on anything by opting for the cheaper version.

Below I've picked a handful of my favorite deals on Patagonia gear, including the excellent Better Sweater fleece, and the super compact Houdini jacket (perfect for keeping the wind off during winter runs). Alternatively, you can browse the entire sale yourself. Happy bargain hunting!

Patagonia Men's Houdini Jacket: $109 $64.93 at REI

Save $44.07 This super lightweight windbreaker packs down into its own chest pocket, ready for whenever you need a little extra protection during hikes and trail runs. I'm using mine all the time right now for winter running, and it's going super cheap in discontinued colors at REI.

Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket: $159 $110.93 at REI

Save $48.07 We're big fans of the Better Sweater, and this versatile, hard-wearing fleece is going cheap at REI right now if you opt for one of last-season's colorways. We particularly like Passage Blue, shown here, which is still in stock in almost all sizes.

Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket: $239 $142.93 at REI

Save $96.07 The Nano Puff jacket is supremely practical; it can be worn as an outer layer during spring and fall, or as a midlayer for extra warmth in winter. It's super compressible, and can easily pack down small enough to shove into the pocket of your backpack too.

Patagonia Women's Downdrift Parka: $399 $238.93 at REI

Save $160.07 There's 40% off this extra snug parka in the Nouveau Green colorway, or 30% off in Black or Smolder Blue. It's made using recycled fishing nets to reduce plastic waste, plus recycled duck and goose down to keep you warm, with a removeable, adjustable hood for extra cold days.