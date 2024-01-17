Stay cozy with 40% off Patagonia jackets, fleeces and more at REI
Big savings on warm winter gear in last season's colorways
There are some great sales happening at REI right now, including up to 40% off last season's gear from Patagonia. Almost everything in the sale is the same as the new 2024 lineup, just in different colors, so you're not missing out on anything by opting for the cheaper version.
Below I've picked a handful of my favorite deals on Patagonia gear, including the excellent Better Sweater fleece, and the super compact Houdini jacket (perfect for keeping the wind off during winter runs). Alternatively, you can browse the entire sale yourself. Happy bargain hunting!
Patagonia Men's Houdini Jacket:
$109 $64.93 at REI
Save $44.07 This super lightweight windbreaker packs down into its own chest pocket, ready for whenever you need a little extra protection during hikes and trail runs. I'm using mine all the time right now for winter running, and it's going super cheap in discontinued colors at REI.
Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket:
$159 $110.93 at REI
Save $48.07 We're big fans of the Better Sweater, and this versatile, hard-wearing fleece is going cheap at REI right now if you opt for one of last-season's colorways. We particularly like Passage Blue, shown here, which is still in stock in almost all sizes.
Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket:
$239 $142.93 at REI
Save $96.07 The Nano Puff jacket is supremely practical; it can be worn as an outer layer during spring and fall, or as a midlayer for extra warmth in winter. It's super compressible, and can easily pack down small enough to shove into the pocket of your backpack too.
Patagonia Women's Downdrift Parka:
$399 $238.93 at REI
Save $160.07 There's 40% off this extra snug parka in the Nouveau Green colorway, or 30% off in Black or Smolder Blue. It's made using recycled fishing nets to reduce plastic waste, plus recycled duck and goose down to keep you warm, with a removeable, adjustable hood for extra cold days.
- The best down jackets: our recommendations, tested in tough conditions
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
Most Popular
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Dave Golder