Get a huge 49% off the powerful Garmin Forerunner 745 at Amazon today

If you're quick, you can get a huge 49% off the Garmin Forerunner 745 triathlon watch at Amazon right now. For a limited time, this powerful triathlon watch is down to just £204 in the fresh Neo Tropic colorway, which is one of the best Garmin deals I've seen so far this year.

The Forerunner 745 has stood the test of time, and Garmin has kept it up to date with frequent software updates to add features like daily workout suggestions, training effect analysis, and wrist-based running dynamics including power, vertical oscillation, cadence, and ground contact time. It's a serious training tool for dedicated athletes, but now at an entry-level price.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 745 where you are.

Save £190.99 This is an enormous saving on a feature-packed multi-sports watch, packed with tools including daily workout recommendations, a dedicated triathlon mode, recovery time estimates, training status and load scores, and running dynamics from the wrist.

When our sister site TechRadar reviewed the Forerunner 745, they were particularly impressed by its smart training suggestions, which adapt based on your recent efforts, and are tuned to suit your fitness level. Their main criticism was the watch's battery life. You'll need to charge it a couple of times a week, but if that isn't a dealbreaker than you'll find this is a great watch at an exceptional price.

