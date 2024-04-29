Hurry, it's your last chance to get 60% off hand-picked hiking and camping gear in the REI sale

REI's clearance sale just got even better, and you can now save 60% off hand-picked camping and hiking gear, including tents, sleeping bags, and hiking boots. You'll need to move fast though, because these deals end at midnight tonight (April 29).

The sale includes deals on gear from big names like Hydro Flask, Merrell, AKU, Tifosi, and Mammut to name just a few. You'll find huge discounts on everything you need to enjoy your outdoor adventures this summer, with some of the best deals we've seen outside Black Friday.

Interested? We've put together a selection of the best savings for you below, or you can browse all the handpicked deals yourself if you prefer.

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 6: $199.99 $81.73 at REI

Save $118.26 A six-person dome tent that reviewers have called "surprisingly spacious", now with 60% off at REI. It features no-see-um mesh to keep out bugs during your summer camping trips, rainfly, gear loft, and plenty of internal storage pockets.

Mountain Equipment Starlight I Sleeping Bag: $215 $85.73 at REI

Save $129.27 This long, lightweight sleeping bag is filled with synthetic down, which has a huge advantage over feathers as it retains its insulating properties even when wet. It weighs just 2lb, and has an offset layer construction to reduce cold spots. With 60% off at REI, it's a great deal for your camping adventures this year.

Dragon Eden Sunglasses: $145 $57.73 at REI

Save $87.27 The frame of these stylish hiking sunglasses is made from five recycled plastic bottles, and for every pair sold, a donation will be made to the Surfrider Foundation's clean water initiative. They're less than half price right now.

Outdoor Research Women's Helium Wind Hoodie: $119 $59.73 at REI

Save $59.27 This lightweight, packable windbreaker is half price at REI right now. It's water-resistant yet breathable, which is a tricky balance to strike, with a full-circumference vented flange to dump heat before you get too warm. The deal applies to all three colorways: Arctic/Nimbus, Moth/Elk, and Black.

prAna Women's Sky Canyon Jogger Pants: $89 $27.79 at REI

Save $61.21 There's a huge discount on these super versatile pants, which offer extra high protection against UV rays, and a DWR finish that lets water bead on the surface rather than seep through.